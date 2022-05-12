Curran: Which 10 Patriots have the most heat on them in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite the way they staggered across the finish line, the Patriots 2021 season was a success. They restocked the team at key positions in the offseason. They had a good draft, plucking a quarterback in the first round who might not “Wow!” you but sure won’t scare you every time he drops back. They made the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.

But since the season ended, there’s been a string of less-than-encouraging developments. Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler and a handful of other coaches headed to the Raiders. Running backs coach Ivan Fears is stepping down. J.C. Jackson left as a free agent. Their best offensive lineman Shaq Mason was traded. Their most productive linebacker, Kyle Van Noy, was released.

Who’s replacing McDaniels? Bill Belichick wants to keep it mysteeeeeeerious. The lead candidates seem to be two fellas who haven’t coordinated a lot of offense – Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And neither one is on a coaching heater. They sat out free agency for the most part because of a lack of cap space. They swung a shrewd trade for DeVante Parker but the majority of their draft selections drew mostly awkward silence.

If the Patriots are going to be better in 2022, a lot of guys have to either exceed their established levels of performance. Others, who haven’t yet worked for the Patriots in their new roles, have to show what their level is.

There’s a lot of hope going on down there. Cross your fingers, say your prayers. This is a list of the Patriots players and coaches with the most pressure in 2022. (No Bill? No Bill. The pressure on him is significant but entering his 23rd season here, there’s no mystery what he’s capable of).

Cole Strange

The Patriots traded down in the first round, passing on a slew of players who seemed nice fits for a pockmarked defense. Then they took Strange, an offensive guard, at 29 after imagining the rest of the league was closing in on selecting the Chattanooga player. He fills a hole they created. He better do it capably and he better do it quickly because necks have been extended on his behalf.

Story continues

Joe Judge

Boomeranging back to Foxboro after a rough couple of seasons with the Giants, Judge apparently is going to slide into a prominent but mysteeeeeerious role with the offense. Could be as consigliere to second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Could be as playcaller. Dunno.

In 2019, Judge was wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator. The wideouts had a tough year. Judge went to New York and was head coach of a team that was 31st in total offense and 31st in points per game. Now he’s poised to be in the ear of Mac Jones in that all-important Year 2.

Matt Patricia

Boomeranging back to Foxboro after a rough couple of seasons with the Lions, Patricia apparently is going to slide into a prominent but mysteeeeeerious role with the offense. See a trend? Interestingly, since both Patricia and Judge were fired by the Lions and Giants respectively, they are still presumably collecting dough from those teams. Which means the Patriots don’t have to extend themselves financially, especially if they don’t give them titles. It’s the same operation the Patriots ran with former personnel man Mike Lombardi and coach Bret Bielema. The coaches get to put some distance between themselves and their firing. The Patriots get their work. Someone else pays them.

Is it ironic that what’s “best” for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense also the most cost-effective for the franchise? Kinda. Either way, we’re trending toward an offense led by Judge and Patricia. Per Mike Reiss this week, at the Patriots’ OTAs, “You would know who the leading presence is for the offense among the coaches. The voices of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge (are) standing above everyone else. They are leading this offense. Bill Belichick hasn’t said who is gonna call the plays, but it will most likely be one of those two. … I’m told don’t be surprised if it’s Matt Patricia …”

Cam McGrone

If you haven’t seen the highlights of McGrone from his 2020 season at Michigan, here they are. Enjoy. All the Patriots' defensive moves have been aimed at getting smaller and faster. McGrone, a fifth-round pick last year because of a knee injury that caused him to miss his rookie year, looks like the prototype for what the Patriots want and need. Watching the 6-1, 236-pounder move, one would easily agree.

If McGrone can’t play at the level projected it won’t be the same level of disappointment as a failure by Strange would be. But the Patriots feel they have a steal in McGrone and they’ll be expecting him to make them look smart. And he looks like he may.

Jonnu Smith

When the Patriots signed Smith in March of 2021, they weren’t counting on a 28-catch, one-touchdown season. That’s what they got. This year, with Smith making $9M in salary and carrying a $14M cap hit, the team cannot afford a repeat of 2021’s Year of Assimilation. The tight end can’t be just, “OK.” He needs to be really friggin good. Like 50-catch, 600-yard, eight-touchdown, play-75-percent-of-the-snaps good.

Nelson Agholor

When the Patriots signed Agholor in March of 2021, they weren’t counting on a 37-catch, 473-yard, three-touchdown catch season. That’s what they got. This year, with Agholor making $9M in salary and carrying a $14M cap hit, the team cannot afford a repeat of 2021’s Year of Assimilation. The wide receiver can’t be just, “OK.” He needs to be really friggin good. Like 50-catch, 750-yard, six-touchdown good. Unless he redoes/extends his contract and drops his number which the Patriots surely should try to do. Again, see a trend?

DeVante Parker

This has the potential to be such a great move. And – unlike the Smith and Agholor signings – the trade for Parker was low-cost up front and will be low-cost in salary. So, similar to McGrone, a great year from Parker has huge, “The Patriots did it again!!!” potential. Parker’s pressure is different. The upside of him performing well won’t be relief but exultation.

Jakobi Meyers

The pressure here is more on Meyers to perform for himself. He’s been the Patriots' most productive receiver the past two years catching 142 passes. He’s entering the final year of his contract and playing as an RFA on a $4M contract. The Patriots are paying Agholor, Parker and Kendrick Bourne more than Meyers. They drafted Tyquan Thornton with a second-round pick. The room is plentiful. And the targets may not be. A modest year for him means modest offers next year on the free-agent market.

Jalen Mills

I would give Mills a solid B for his performance in 2021. And that’s conservative, especially relative to what was forecast. But now, with J.C. Jackson gone, Mills by default ascends to being the Patriots best corner. And it’s no secret the AFC and the AFC East in particular is loaded with wideouts who can undress even the best corners. The performances Stefon Diggs hung on Jackson would be examples of that. The Patriots cannot afford slippage from Mills in Year 2.

Steve Belichick/Jerod Mayo

It’s still hard to say who’s doing what over there. Remember: Mysteeeeeeerious. But given the way the defense closed 2021 and the amount of time Bill Belichick may have to devote to making sure the Patricia/Judge-led offense doesn’t hit an iceberg means the Belimayo (Mayochick?) defense doesn’t faceplant in 2022 the way it did in 2021. And it needs to do it with fewer veterans and worse corners.