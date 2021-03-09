10 other players who could restructure their contract with Bills
On Tuesday, the Bills and center Mitch Morse restructured his contract.
The reworking reportedly will save the Bills $2 million against a tight salary cap in 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans out of stadiums across the NFL last season, the cap will drop from $198.2 million to somewhere between $180-185M. That’s a big reason why the offensive lineman and Bills changed some things around on his deal.
Doing so with Morse’s contract helps, but he could just be the tip of the iceberg. There are other guys on the Bills that might start having the same type of discussions with Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane in an effort to give the team some cap relief.
Now it’s worth noting: restructuring a contract does not mean a player is underachieving. Hypothetically, the guy who was the best wide receiver in the NFL last season might appear on this list. Moving around some dollars does not reflect poorly on his on-field efforts. Keep that in mind.
With that, here’s a quick rundown of Bills players that fall into this category:
WR John Brown
Bills wide receiver John Brown. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2021 cap hit: $9.5M
Dead cap: $1.6M
Bills inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
2021 cap hit: $3.7M
Dead cap: $350K
DL Quinton Jefferson
Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2021 cap hit: $8M
Dead cap: $1.5M
Bills defensive end Mario Addison. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
2021 cap hit: $10.2M
Dead cap: $4M
LB AJ Klein
Bills linebacker A.J. Klein. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2021 cap hit: $6.4M
Dead cap: $4M
S Jordan Poyer
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2021 cap hit: $7.9M
Dead cap: $2M
WR Stefon Diggs
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
2021 cap hit: $13M
Dead cap: $6M
WR Cole Beasley
Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2021 cap hit: $7.4M
Dead cap: $3M
DE Jerry Hughes
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
2021 cap hit: $9.5M
Dead cap: $2.1M
DT Vernon Butler
Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
2021 cap hit: $7.8M
Dead cap: $1M
