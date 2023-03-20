10 options for the Eagles to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the safety position

The C.J. Gardner-Johnson era in Philadelphia is over after the versatile defensive back agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal.

There’s been speculation that Gardner-Johnson turned down a backloaded 3-year, $24 million deal from the Eagles, prompting Howie Roseman to re-sign James Bradberry and extend Darius Slay.

With the first wave of free agency complete and the Eagles looking to retool in the secondary, here are ten options to replace Gardner-Johnson at free safety.

Reed Blankenship -- Eagles

The 2022 undrafted rookie will likely be penciled in as the starter at safety, and he’s the one player currently on the roster capable of posting similar numbers and equal versatility in space.

Blankenship finished with an interception, 34 tackles, and two passes defended in 10 games last season.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace is more of a box safety who does well against the run but can be a liability against the pass entering year four.

Andre Chachere



Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another ten on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

In 2021, Chachere was second in special teams snaps in his first year.

Adrian Amos -- Packers

Amos had an interception, five passes defended, 102 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a sack last season.

As the Eagles’ defense transitions to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, Amos brings experience from their time together in Chicago.

Taylor Rapp

Rapp tallied 92 tackles last season, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Terrell Edmunds

A solid safety who’s not known as a playmaker, he’d be a stop-gap signing to help mentor a first or second-round pick at safety.

John Johnson

The Browns released Johnson III on Wednesday after he logged 101 tackles this past season and allowed an opposing passer rating of 82.8 in coverage.

Jalen Mills

Mills, who spent the first five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots in March 2021.

This past season, Mills started 10 of the first 11 games in New England before missing the remainder of the year with a groin injury.

Over his two seasons in New England, Mills totaled 78 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 passes defended and would give the Eagles familiar versatility.

Kevin Byard



The Philadelphia native has been asked to take a pay cut by the Titans and is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 108 tackles and four interceptions.

Jeremy Chinn

Chinn is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Carolina Panthers signed Vonn Bell to a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $13 million in guarantees.

Chinn missed six games because of a hamstring injury this past season, logging 70 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and six pass breakups while allowing a 93.2 (out of a possible 158.3) passer rating in coverage.

Philadelphia acquired Gardner-Johnson in a similar fashion last offseason.

