10 oldest stadiums in the MLB

Baseball's Catherdrals

(Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The tenure of MLB stadiums has shifted recently, with new ballparks replacing the confines that were as much of America’s pastime as the players. Old Yankee Stadium, Tigers Stadium, Candlestick, and even some Astro-turfed donuts made popular in the ’70s and ’80s have been leveled to create newer pastures.

From that, what was once considered the new era of stadiums is now part of the 10 oldest in the game.

Take a look.

10. Progressive Field

(USA TODAY Network)

Team: Cleveland Guardians.

First game: April 4, 1994.

9. Oriole Park at Camden Yards

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Team: Baltimore Orioles.

First game: April 6, 1992.

8. Guaranteed Rate Field

(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Chicago White Sox.

First game: April 18, 1991.

7. Rogers Centre

(John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Toronto Blue Jays.

First game: June 5, 1989.

6. Kauffman Stadium

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Kansas City Royals.

First game: April 10, 1973.

5. Oakland Coliseum

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Oakland Athletics.

First game: April 17, 1968.

4. Angel Stadium

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Los Angeles Angels.

First game: April 19, 1966.

3. Dodger Stadium

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers.

First game: April 10, 1962.

2. Wrigley Field

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Chicago Cubs.

First game: April 23, 1914.

1. Fenway Park

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Team: Boston Red Sox.

First game: April 20, 1912.

Story originally appeared on List Wire