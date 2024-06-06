10 oldest stadiums in the MLB
Baseball's Catherdrals
The tenure of MLB stadiums has shifted recently, with new ballparks replacing the confines that were as much of America’s pastime as the players. Old Yankee Stadium, Tigers Stadium, Candlestick, and even some Astro-turfed donuts made popular in the ’70s and ’80s have been leveled to create newer pastures.
From that, what was once considered the new era of stadiums is now part of the 10 oldest in the game.
Take a look.
10. Progressive Field
Team: Cleveland Guardians.
First game: April 4, 1994.
9. Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Team: Baltimore Orioles.
First game: April 6, 1992.
8. Guaranteed Rate Field
Team: Chicago White Sox.
First game: April 18, 1991.
7. Rogers Centre
Team: Toronto Blue Jays.
First game: June 5, 1989.
6. Kauffman Stadium
Team: Kansas City Royals.
First game: April 10, 1973.
5. Oakland Coliseum
Team: Oakland Athletics.
First game: April 17, 1968.
4. Angel Stadium
Team: Los Angeles Angels.
First game: April 19, 1966.
3. Dodger Stadium
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers.
First game: April 10, 1962.
2. Wrigley Field
Team: Chicago Cubs.
First game: April 23, 1914.
1. Fenway Park
Team: Boston Red Sox.
First game: April 20, 1912.