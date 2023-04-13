10 offensive tackles for the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their draft board ahead of April 27.

Chicago has a number of needs across the board, including at offensive tackle. General manager Ryan Poles signed offensive guard Nate Davis in free agency, but he didn’t overpay for one of the top tackles on the open market, choosing to address the need in free agency.

The Bears have a gaping hole at right tackle — opposite left tackle Braxton Jones — and there should be options for them to upgrade both on Day 1 and 2 of the draft.

Here are 10 offensive tackles that the Bears could target in the draft.

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he could very well be the first tackle off the board. In his first season at left tackle with the Buckeyes, he allowed 14 pressures on 449 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. If the Bears were to draft him, it would likely mean Braxton Jones moves to right tackle. Chicago hosted Johnson for a Top 30 visit.

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Skoronski thrived as a left tackle at Northwestern, allowing only six pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. He also brings experience with 2,364 snaps at left tackle in his college career. But many believe Skoronski projects as a guard at the NFL level given his arm length.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright is a versatile offensive lineman who’s played both left and right tackle as a four-year starter at Tennessee. Wright is a reliable pass protector — not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games — but needs to improve as a run blocker. He allowed just eight pressures last season, per PFF. Wright would be a plug-and-play right tackle for Chicago, who recently hosted him for a Top 30 visit.

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones is an athletic offensive tackle that plays with violence. He’s a solid fit for the Bears’ outside zone blocking scheme. While he’s relatively inexperienced with just 19 starts in college, there’s no denying the upside. Jones earned a 84.1 pass-blocking grade, per PFF, in his first full season starting at left tackle for the Bulldogs. He’s expected to visit the Bears on a Top 30 visit.

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Harrison has good size (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) and length (34 1/8-inch) at the offensive tackle position. He’s solid in pass protection, but he needs to improve as a run blocker. Last season at Oklahoma, Harrison allowed just nine pressures on 447 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF. He’s a two-year starter at left tackle and could fill the same role with the Bears.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Jones is a mammoth of an offensive tackle at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, and he plays with great movement at his size. He thrived as a run blocker at Ohio State, earning a 85 run-blocking grade from PFF. Jones also was solid in pass protection last season, allowing zero sacks, zero QB hits and five pressures on 419 pass blocking snaps. The Bears have hosted him for a Top 30 visit, and he could be a solid option at right tackle.

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Bergeron is everything the Bears are looking for in an offensive tackle with the size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and length (33 3/4-inches) to match, and he’s an option in the second round. Bergeron is a dynamic run blocker who’s also been a model of consistency in pass protection, earning PFF grades of 80.8 and 85.4 in the past two seasons. Luke Getsy got an up-close look at him at the Senior Bowl, where he helped raise his stock.

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Duncan was a four-year starter at left tackle at Maryland, and he’s a good fit in the outside zone blocking scheme that Chicago runs. He has impressive movement and footwork at his size (6-foot-5, 310 pounds), but he’ll need to improve his play strength at the NFL level. Duncan is an athletic tackle who had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl and could be a solid Day 2 option for the Bears.

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Mauch is an athletic and versatile offensive lineman who can play all five positions. He thrives as a run blocker, earning an impressive 90.1 grade from PFF last year, but his pass protection technique needs some refining. Mauch was one of the most impressive offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, where his versatility, nastiness and consistency were on display. He could be a solid right tackle option for the Bears.

Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland is an offensive tackle with a ton of upside and a unique skillset to develop. He’s got the athleticism, length and footwork that makes him an intriguing option for the Bears on Day 2 of the draft. Freeland is solid in the run game, earning a 87.9 grade from PFF in 2022. He would be a nice addition at right tackle for Chicago, where working with offensive line coach Chris Morgan would do him wonders.

