10 offensive linemen to watch for the Colts at NFL combine

Watching offensive linemen at the NFL combine might not be the most enjoyable thing to do on a Sunday afternoon but this is still an opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts to find some draft prospects to help bolster their unit.

There were 51 offensive linemen that were invited to the combine but for the Colts’ purposes, there can be a focus more on the interior lineman over the tackles.

Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann are set to be the bookend tackles for Indy in 2023. While Chris Ballard needs to find a swing tackle for depth purposes, a veteran likely will fill that role, and there are some versatile draft prospects that can play on the inside and outside of the line.

If there is one aspect of the testing of offensive linemen to pay attention to is their short shuttle. There is proof of players turning into at least quality starters in the NFL if they perform well at that drill.

Since 2010, just 28 Offensive Linemen recorded a 4.47 short shuttle or better at the NFL Combine 24 were drafted Those 24 went on to start 84% of their NFL games. It's a cheat code. 🧠🔮 Let's 'Moneyball' the NFL Combinehttps://t.co/18vOIzmWlV pic.twitter.com/BPmFhPzjhe — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 27, 2023

As I mentioned, don’t expect to see tackles on this list of players unless they offer versatility to kick inside, and players that are expected to go early in the first round won’t be included.

Here are some names to watch for on Sunday:

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Torrence is currently a borderline first-round pick but could be in the Colts’ range if they keep the No. 35 pick on Day 2 and if he ends up falling because of how the draft unfolds. He started his career at the University of Louisiana before transferring to Florida to prove he can play at a higher level.

He was at the Senior Bowl his measurements are the following:

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 337

Arm: 33 7/8″

Hand: 11 1/4″

Wing: 84″

If the Colts wanted to find their starting right guard then Torrence can be an option on Day 2 if they keep the No. 35 pick and he does indeed fall out of the backend of the first round.

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The former walk-on tight end at North Dakota State not only made the transition to offensive tackle, but he did it so well that he is on the NFL radar for Day 2 of the draft. He’s projected to be a guard or center at the next level but his experience as a tackle will provide him value to teams. Mauch was at the Senior Bowl so we do have his measurements:

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 305

Arm: 32 1/8″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Wing: 79 3/4″

Steve Avila, TCU

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Avila is bringing a lot of experience with him to the next level after playing in over 30 games throughout his college career. He offers position versatility on the interior of the offensive line with his experience as a guard and center. He was a vital piece on TCU’s offensive line to help propel them to the National Championship game.

His latest measurements came in at the Senior Bowl:

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 332

Arm: 35″

Hand: 10 1/4″

Wing: 84″

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Syndication: Journal Sentinel

The Colts have Ryan Kelly, why should they pay attention to centers? Well, I am in the camp where I wouldn’t be surprised if the franchise moved on from the veteran via trade this offseason. If that does happen, then they have to decide if they want to bring in a rookie to compete with Danny Pinter for the starting role.

One name could be Tippmann. He comes from Wisconsin, a school that is known for producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen. He was listed at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds in his final college season.

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Another name for the Colts to keep an eye on as a center prospect is Schmitz. Opinions vary on him from some thinking he could end up getting selected in the backend of the first round to landing somewhere on Day 2. The Minnesota product did attend the Senior Bowl so here are his latest measurements:

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 306

Arm: 32 3/4″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Wing: 78 7/8″

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bergeron is a Canadian prospect coming out of high school before joining Syracuse. He became the first freshman to start at his university in almost 20 years. He’s the first player on this list that spent his college career playing as a tackle, which he did on the right and left side.

There is a feeling among analysts that he could slide inside at guard so his position versatility can be valuable to the Colts. At the Senior Bowl, he had the following measurements:

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 323

Arm: 33 5/8″

Hand: 9 1/2″

Wing: 82 3/8″

McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Curtis brings plenty of playing experience with him to the NFL with 38 starts. He’s a versatile lineman that played primarily as a right guard but played on the left side as well. Not only a guard but also started at left tackle for seven games. His latest measurements come from the Senior Bowl at:

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 331

Arm: 35″

Hand: 10 1/4″

Wing: 84″

Braeden Daniels, Utah

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Daniels is another offensive lineman in this class that is bringing experience and versatility with him. He has 43 starts under his belt while playing at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle throughout his college career. He was last listed at 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds in his final season at Utah.

Jordan McFadden, Clemson

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

McFadden falls into the line of offensive lineman prospects that spent their college years as a tackle but due to his frame, he’s better suited to slide inside as a guard. He also will bring plenty of experience with 39 starts over the last three years. His latest measurements come from the Shrine Bowl at:

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 295

Arm: 34″

Hand: 9 3/8″

Wing: 81 3/8″

Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

McClendon Jr. is a three-year starter coming out of Georgia after winning the last two National Championships. He was the right tackle for the Bulldogs but due to his measurements, there is a belief he might be better suited to play inside at guard. If the Colts want an offensive lineman with playing experience on Day 3, then he might be an option for them. At the Senior Bowl, his measurements came in at:

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 290

Arm: 34″

Hand: 10″

Wing: 80 5/8″

