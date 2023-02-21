10 offensive linemen the Bears should target in free agency to help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are sitting in a good place ahead of NFL free agency, which kicks off next month. They’re slated to have north of $100 million in salary cap space, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to build up arguably the league’s worst roster in 2022.

Chicago has no shortage of needs to address, especially on offense where it’s paramount to build around quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is entering a pivotal third season — his second under Luke Getsy — and he needs help along the offensive line.

There are no starting jobs guaranteed along the offensive line, and Poles could make significant upgrades at tackle, guard and center in free agency, where there are no shortage of viable options to get this unit on track.

Here are 10 offensive linemen set to hit free agency the Bears could target to give Fields some better protection up front:

OT Orlando Brown

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Chiefs

Brown has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, the only tackle to accomplish the feat. And coming off an impressive performance in Super Bowl LVII, where the left tackle allowed just one pressure on 31 pass blocking snaps, his star is brighter than ever. But the expectation is Kansas City will use the franchise tag on Brown for the second consecutive year.

OT Kaleb McGary

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Falcons

After having his fifth-year option declined, McGary had a career year for the Falcons at right tackle. McGary was dominant in the run game, where he earned the second-highest run blocking grade (91.6) among tackles from Pro Football Focus, which would make him a perfect fit in Chicago. While Atlanta could consider using the franchise tag, it might be more than they’re willing to pay for one great season.

OT Jawaan Taylor

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

2022 team: Jaguars

Taylor has been the Jaguars’ starting right tackle from Day 1 when he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, where he’s since made 66 consecutive starts. While he’s had his struggles, Taylor had a career year in 2022, allowing five sacks and 16 total pressures. He allowed pressure on just 2.5 percent of drop backs last season, which was the third-lowest among all tackles. Taylor is another candidate for the franchise tag, which could allow both sides to work out a long-term deal.

Story continues

C Ethan Pocic

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Browns

Pocic, a former second-round pick in the 2017 draft, would be an upgrade at center for the Bears. Pocic was signed by the Browns as a depth piece last offseason, but he was thrust into the starting role after Nick Harris was lost to injury. Pocic started 13 games for the Browns last season, where he had the fourth-best pass block and run block win rate at center. Now, Pocic is in for a significant pay day after bolstering his stock in a huge way in 2022.

G Ben Powers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Ravens

Powers was part of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines this past year with the Ravens, and there’s certainly a big pay day in his future. Powers started all 17 games and one postseason contest for Baltimore. In 1,094 offensive snaps — including 597 pass plays — Powers allowed just 12 pressures, one QB hit and zero — yes, zero — sacks for the entire season. With Cody Whitehair’s massive $14.1 million cap hit, the Bears could part ways with Whitehair and bring in Powers to help anchor the left side of the line.

OT Mike McGlinchey

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: 49ers

The 49ers declined to pick of McGlinchey’s fifth-year option, and the former ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft made his case for a big payday. He’s been a staple at right tackle for San Francisco, where he’s been stout in the run game (which fits with Chicago’s offensive philosophy) and has been solid in pass protection. McGlinchey had an impressive 2022 campaign, including a streak of eight straight games where he didn’t allow a sack (Weeks 10-17). But given McGlinchey is set to get paid, the 49ers might just let him walk.

G Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Eagles

Seumalo played on arguably the best offensive lines this past season with the Eagles, where the seven-year veteran impressed with his best season that earned him Pro Bowl alternate honors. In 1,135 regular-season offensive snaps, Seumalo allowed just one sack and three QB hits, which is huge for a Bears team looking to protect Justin Fields. Seumalo has played both left and right guard, so the Bears could plug him in wherever they need. While his injury history is cause for concern, Seumalo would a solid addition to Chicago’s roster.

G Dalton Risner

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

2022 team: Broncos

Risner has been a mainstay on Denver’s offensive line since 2019, where he’s missed just four games, and he would certainly help bring some stability to the Bears’ offensive line. Risner has been versatile during his time with the Broncos, where he’s played both left and right guard, which would allow Chicago to plug him in where needed. Risner ranked 10th among guards in run block win rate this past season, and while he’s been solid in pass protection, there is room for improvement.

C Garrett Bradbury

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Vikings

The Vikings declined to pick up Bradbury’s fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season, due to inconsistent play, and the former first-round pick responded with a solid season that could earn him a nice pay day. Bradbury, 27, allowed just two sacks (17th in NFL) last season and he’d be a nice fit in Chicago’s zone blocking scheme. Unfortunately, Bradbury was sidelined with a back injury in the final five regular season games before returning in the postseason.

OT Trey Pipkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Chargers

Pipkins is coming off a career year with the Chargers at right tackle, where he looks to have earned a big pay day. Pipkins benefited from working with offensive line developer Duke Manyweather last offseason, where he refined his game. Pipkins played at a high level in 2022 despite battling through an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 5. Pipkins allowed just two sacks on 586 pass-block snaps, and he would could help shore up Chicago’s offensive line.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire