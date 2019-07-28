10 observations from Seahawks training camp: July 28

The Seattle Seahawks returned from a day off on Saturday for the team's third practice of camp. Sunday afternoon's session was the final day without pads as the competitiveness and physicality of practice will noticeably increase on Monday. Here's what transpired on Sunday from the VMAC.

1. With the ink dry on his new three-year contract extension, Bobby Wagner made his training camp debut and practiced in full. DeShawn Shead, who the Seahawks signed on Saturday, played safety in his first practice of the summer. Pete Carroll didn't rule out Shead getting reps at corner but added that the team needed depth at safety given a few injuries.

2. Seattle got plenty of red zone work in on Sunday. DK Metcalf made his best play of camp thus far during a 7-on-7 red zone period. Russell Wilson lofted a 50/50 ball his way in the left corner of the end zone. Metcalf made a leaping catch despite Tre Flowers being draped all over him. The rookie wideout showcased his athleticism and strong hands on the play.

3. C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic had receiving touchdowns during a full-team red zone period. The running backs continue to be heavily involved in the passing game through three practices.

4. Keenan Reynolds had a fantastic touchdown catch in the same period. He was running a crossing route from left to right and made a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the left side of the end zone on a pass from Wilson.

5. Geno Smith fired a pass up the right seam between two defenders for a 10-yard touchdown to Daniel Williams. It was Smith's best throw of the day.

6. Wilson and Ed Dickson connected for two touchdowns in the red zone 7-on-7 period. Wilson also found Tyler Lockett over the middle for another score.

7. Justin Currie intercepted Paxton Lynch during the same period on a pass short right intended for Jacob Hollister. Currie jumped the route for what would have been a pick-six but he came up hobbling on the return with what looked to be a hamstring injury. The linebacker sat out the rest of practice with an ice pack wrapped around the back of his leg.

8. Cody Barton made the best defensive play of camp thus far -- a diving interception of Smith over the middle. The pick was a full-extension grab after making a nice read in coverage. Barton has shown well thus far in what is an incredibly deep group of Seahawks linebackers.

9. Flowers, Shaquill Griffin and Akeem King all had pass breakups on the day.

10. Wilson had back-to-back sizeable completions down the middle during a final team drill. The first was to Dickson, a beautiful throw between three defenders. Wilson then stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass while on the move downfield to Malik Turner.

10 observations from Seahawks training camp: July 28 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest