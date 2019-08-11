10 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 11

The Seattle Seahawks returned to work on Sunday at the VMAC following a players' day off on Saturday. The team has the benefit of a healthy 10-day gap between Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason. That allows Seattle to get three full practices in that have nothing to do with game prep for next Sunday's exhibition contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Here's what you need to know from Sunday's session.

1. The defense largely outplayed the offense throughout practice. Seattle did multiple full-team red zone periods with the defense having the upper hand in all of them.

2. Shalom Luani intercepted Russell Wilson in the middle of the end zone on a pass intended for Gary Jennings. Luani showed great anticipation and jumped the route for an easy pick. Jennings has been very quiet in camp so far. It's too soon to hit the panic button regarding the Seahawks fourth-round pick, but it's a situation worth monitoring.

3. Paxton Lynch was intercepted on a deep shot down the right sideline intended for Jazz Ferguson. DeShawn Shead got a hand on the pass that ultimately fell into the arms of Marquise Blair. The takeaway marked Blair's second of camp. After a fantastic preseason debut against the Denver Broncos, Blair's arrow continues to trend upward.

4. Rasheem Green and Mychal Kendricks had would-be sacks. Pete Carroll tabbed Green specifically as a player who has impressed of late.

5. Jamar Taylor had a fantastic pass breakup in the right corner of the end zone on a Wilson pass intended for Terry Wright.

6. There weren't many offensive highlights to speak of in the red zone. Wilson hit DK Metcalf up the right seam for one touchdown. He also hit Malik Turner in the middle of the end zone for what was ruled a touchdown, but it didn't appear that Turner was able to maintain possession as he fell to the ground.

7. David Moore made the catch of the day -- a leaping, contested grab at the goal line between two defenders on a pass from Wilson.

8. J.T. Barrett made his practice debut for the Seahawks and wore No. 6, although he never saw any reps in team drills. He may see playing time next Sunday against the Vikings if Geno Smith (knee) isn't cleared to return by then.

9. Jason Myers made all four of his field-goal attempts, including another 60-yarder.

10. Wilson had two long completions to Nick Vannett during the final team period, both up the left seam off of play action. Wilson also found Jaron Brown deep down the left sideline on two occasions.

