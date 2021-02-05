10 observations: Red-hot power play lifts Blackhawks to win over Hurricanes

10 observations: Blackhawks power play stays hot in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 on Thursday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. This game was an absolute roller-coaster. The Blackhawks fell behind 1-0, then scored three goals in the first period, gave up two goals in a span of eight seconds in the first minute of the second period, regained the lead in the third period then squandered it again before retaking the lead thanks to a pair of Alex DeBrincat goals.

2. The Hurricanes have one of the best penalty kill units in the league, but the Blackhawks scored three power-play goals in the first period and two of the goals came from the second unit. The third one came with five forwards on the ice because a 5-on-3 power-play had just expired. The Blackhawks have now scored a power-play goal in 10 of 12 games this season. They're red-hot.

3. The Hurricanes did not allow a first-period goal in their first six games of the season. They allowed five of them in two games against the Blackhawks: two on Tuesday and three on Thursday.

4. Dominik Kubalik was on a seven-game goal drought going into Thursday, but he ended that with a power-play goal in the opening frame to make it 2-1. Credit to Pius Suter, who provided a perfect screen in front and took James Reimer's eyes away.

5. Another note on Kubalik: He also registered two assists, giving him eight on the season. He had 16 assists total in 68 games last season. The goals may not be coming at the rate they did a year ago, but he's finding ways to contribute on the scoresheet in different ways.

6. Kevin Lankinen did not participate in the team's optional morning skate but he started in goal for the eighth time in nine games. It was the first time he gave up more than three goals since his first career NHL start, but it's hard to fault him for most of them. He stopped 30 of 34 shots for a save percentage of .882.

7. Mattias Janmark has been a big bright spot for the Blackhawks. He posted his third multi-point outing of the season and has four goals through 12 games this season. He had six goals in 62 games last season and six goals in 81 games the season prior.

8. Patrick Kane had himself a heck of a game. He scored a goal, picked up three assists, had six shot attempts (four on goal) and a game-high 13 controlled exits and 1:25 of offensive zone possession time, according to Sportlogiq.

9. The Blackhawks went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and Brandon Hagel nearly scored two shorthanded goals on separate shifts. He's getting really close to scoring his first career NHL goal.

10. The Blackhawks have allowed the first goal in eight of 12 games this season. But this is the first time all season they won when going so, with their record now 1-4-3 when giving up the first goal.

