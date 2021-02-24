10 observations: Patrick Kane, Blackhawks knock off Blue Jackets in shootout

10 observations: Blackhawks knock off Blue Jackets in SO originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 in a shootout on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. This was the fifth time the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets have faced each other this season and it was another roller-coaster of a game. The Blue Jackets did not lead at any point, but they tied it up three times and two of them were multi-goal deficits. But the Blackhawks hung in and picked up the second point in a shootout.

2. Patrick Kane had himself another terrific game. He scored his 398th career NHL goal and added three primary assists for his ninth multi-point outing of the season. He upped his point total to 30, which is tied for No. 2 in the NHL. Only Connor McDavid (37) has more.

3. The Blackhawks just absolutely dominated the Blue Jackets in the first period. They led in shot attempts (29-10), shots on goal (17-5), scoring chances (12-7) and high-danger chances (6-2), according to Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission but the Blue Jackets were lucky it wasn't more.

4. Finally, it happened: Brandon Hagel potted his first career NHL goal, becoming the fifth Blackhawks rookie to do so this season; Nicolas Beaudin, Philipp Kurashev, Ian Mitchell and Pius Suter are the others. Hagel went goalless in his first 17 games but certainly deserved better. It was nice to see him get rewarded, and he'll always remember that it was a future Hall of Famer in Kane who fed him the pass.

5. Carl Soderberg had his best performance in a Chicago sweater, by far. He scored his third goal in five games and added a pair of assists to make it a three-point night. He also won 11 of 17 faceoffs for a win percentage of 64.7 and provided a screen on Dominik Kubalik's goal from 58-feet out.

6. Patrik Laine and Cam Atkinson continue to haunt the Blackhawks. They combined for three goals and five points in this game, and now have a combined 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in their last three games against the Blackhawks.

7. Kevin Lankinen didn't have his best game, but he made several quality stops when the Blackhawks needed him most, whether it was the first two shots on goal in the opening minute and a half of the game from 20-feet and 14-feet out, the penalty shot in the second period to keep the game tied at 2-2, in overtime when he stopped all five shots he faced, or the shootout when he turned aside all three chances. He battled and you have to give him credit for that.

8. Oliver Bjorkstrand was really good for the Blue Jackets. He scored two goals in the third period and had a game-high five slot shots on goal and two scoring chances off the rush. He also could've had a third one but Lankinen denied him on a penalty shot.

9. Connor Murphy returned to the lineup after missing six games with a right hip injury and was partnered with Nikita Zadorov. He was on the ice for 20 shot attempts for and only 12 against in 19:58 of 5-on-5 ice time.

10. The Blackhawks got their power play back on track by going 2-for-4, but the penalty kill went 1-for-4 and has now given up multiple goals in consecutive games. They went 2-for-4 on Friday against Carolina.

