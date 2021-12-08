10 observations: Jujhar Khaira exits on stretcher as Blackhawks fall to Rangers

10 observations: Hawks routed by Panarin, Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the New York Rangers 6-2 at the United Center on Tuesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. A scary scene unfolded in the second period when Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Khaira "was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing" and Blackhawks interim head coach said after the game that he's "responsive," which is a positive sign.

Scary scene at the UC...



Here's a closer look at the Trouba hit on Khaira pic.twitter.com/Zxs22Juu0s — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

2. Riley Stillman came to Khaira's defense by dropping the gloves with Trouba later in the second period. All five Blackhawks on the ice, led by Patrick Kane, went to the penalty box to give Stillman a fist bump for doing so.

Riley Stillman and Jacob Trouba drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/O014WRnhWf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 8, 2021

3. The Blackhawks had a tough night on special teams. They failed to convert on any of their four power-play opportunities and went 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. It was the first time all season the Blackhawks allowed more than one power-play goal in a game.

4. Going into the game, Artemi Panarin needed just one point to hit the 500-mark for his NHL career. Well, he ended up getting four (two goals, two assists). 151 of those 503 career points have come in a Chicago sweater. Incredible hockey player.

5. The Blackhawks' line of Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews had only one shot attempt when the three of them were on the ice together at even strength, according to Natural Stat Trick. Very quiet evening for the top line.

Story continues

6. The Blackhawks allowed zero scoring chances off the rush, according to Sportlogiq. Their season average is 6.2 against per game, which ranks 22nd.

7. The Rangers rank fourth in the NHL in hits-per-60 minutes at 26.1. They finished with 39 total. It was a physical game, with the Blackhawks recording 29 hits of their own.

8. The Blackhawks had four goals from their defensemen through the first 21 games. They've had two goals from their blue liners in the last four: Seth Jones (vs. Washington) and Erik Gustafsson, who scored his first goal of the season from 59-feet out.

9. Kirby Dach ended a 17-game goal drought after cleaning up a rebound chance at the 7:09 mark of the first period. It was his first goal since Oct. 27. Man he needed that.

10. Jake McCabe (family reasons) and Connor Murphy (concussion protocol) were on the ice for morning skate after missing the last two games, but neither of them was quite ready to return. Caleb Jones also did not play because of a non-COVID-19-related illness. Wyatt Kalynuk was recalled from Rockford and served as the sixth defenseman.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!