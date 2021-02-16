10 observations: Dominik Kubalik scores twice as Blackhawks beat Red Wings in OT

10 observations: Kubalik, Blackhawks beat Red Wings in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. The Blackhawks certainly did not play their best hockey. They registered only eight shots on goal through the first 30 minutes and three shots on goal in the third period but found a way to earn two points regardless. An ugly win, but they'll take it.

2. Dominik Kubalik scored 26 even-strength goals last season, which ranked No. 7 among all skaters. He hadn't scored an even-strength goal in his first 16 games but finally did so on Monday with a 5-on-5 goal in the first period and the overtime winner for his fifth goal of the season.

3. Malcolm Subban was given the start and he was the reason the Blackhawks picked up at least one point. He stopped 27 of 29 shots for a save percentage of .931.

4. The Blackhawks went 2-for-4 on the penalty kill in two games against Columbus but got back on track by killing off three penalties against Detroit. The Red Wings are now 4-for-54 on the power play this season for a success rate of 7.4 percent, which ranks 30th.

5. The Blackhawks have scored the first goal in only six of 17 games this season. They improved to 5-0-1 in those games.

6. The Blackhawks led 2-1 after the first period, but they had no business doing so. The Red Wings dominated in shot attempts (24-10), shots on goal (13-6) and offensive zone possession time (2:22-1:13), according to Sportlogiq, but the Blackhawks capitalized by scoring two goals on five shots.

7. Mattias Janmark scored his sixth goal of the season in Game No. 17. He scored six goals in 62 games all of last season and six goals in 81 games the season prior. He's on pace to finish with 20, which would be a new career-high.

8. Brandon Hagel continues to impress. He was arguably the best player for the Blackhawks in the first period, where he drew a penalty, recorded a slot shot on net and then a primary assist on Kubalik's goal.

9. Lucas Wallmark returned to the lineup after missing the last couple weeks while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He played left wing on the fourth line with David Kampf and Reese Johnson and registered two blocked shots in 11:13 of ice time, 1:41 of which came on the penalty kill.

10. Johnson played in his second straight game and hit everything that moved again. He posted five hits in 7:21 of ice time and now has 17 hits in three games. For reference, that hit total already ranks No. 6 on the team.

