10 observations: Blackhawks turn in poor effort in lopsided loss to Jets

The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks got off to a brutal start. They allowed the first goal just 47 seconds into the opening frame and another one 1:36 later, and both goals were self-inflicted. Head coach Jeremy Colliton said after the game: "Right from the start, we weren't ready to play."

2. Going into Friday, only two teams had given up more slot shots per game than the Jets at 15.4, according to Sportlogiq. The Blackhawks' season average was 11.9, which ranked 29th. The Blackhawks had only five of them against one of the league's worst defensive teams. It simply wasn't enough.

3. On the flip side, 18 of Winnipeg's 33 shots came from the slot. The Blackhawks allowed a season-high 13 high-danger chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Marc-Andre Fleury was under fire all night and had no chance.

4. The Blackhawks generated just one high-danger chance at even strength, according to Natural Stat Trick. It was a new season-low. They also recorded a season-low 18 shots on goal. They had only nine shots in the final two periods combined.

5. The Blackhawks scored what they thought was a much-needed tally in the first minute of the second period to pull within 2-1. But Winnipeg challenged for offside and the call was quickly overturned. It would've changed the complexion of the game, but the Blackhawks weren't able to get the next one and it snowballed from there.

6. The Blackhawks went 0-for-2 on the power play and failed to score a goal at even strength. Their lone goal came while shorthanded. Go figure, right?

Hawks get one back pic.twitter.com/XudqrIUC1U — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 6, 2021

7. Only two Blackhawks finished with positive possession numbers: MacKenzie Entwistle and Adam Gaudette. The Blackhawks outshot (5-3) and out-chanced the Jets (6-3) when they were on the ice.

8. Seth Jones was one of many who had an off night. He was on the ice for 13 scoring chances against and seven high-danger chances against at 5-on-5.

9. Alex DeBrincat was held to zero shots on goal for the second time in three games. He had been held to zero shots on goal just five times in the previous 144 games.

10. Jujhair Khaira and Riley Stillman were not eligible to travel to Canada due to COVID-19 rules, so they were not available for this game despite playing in Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Carolina.

