10 observations: Blackhawks score first again but squander lead to Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Sunday at the United Center to snap a three-game point streak.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the fourth consecutive game, but they couldn't hold onto the lead after allowing three unanswered goals in the second period. Tough way to wrap up what was otherwise a successful four-game homestand (2-1-1).

2. The Blackhawks had six power-plays. They generated five total scoring chances on the first four opportunities, per Natural Stat Trick, but couldn't cash in on any of them. They really could've used one, too. Connor Murphy scored one late in the third period, but it was too little, too late at that point.

3. When Chicago's second (Cole Guttman, Tyler Johnson, Taylor Raddysh) and third (Joey Anderson, Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno) lines were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks generated one scoring chance.

4. When Chicago's first (Connor Bedard, Anthony Beauvillier, Philipp Kurashev) and fourth (MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Lukas Reichel) lines were on the ice, the Blackhawks generated nine scoring chances.

5. Dylan Strome is having a strong season for the Capitals. The former Blackhawk scored his 11th goal of the season and is now on pace for 36, which would shatter his previous career-high of 23 from last season.

6. Arvid Söderblom stopped the first 11 shots he faced before giving up three goals on his next five shots. It was a quick turn of events. Hard to really fault him for any of the goals (I guess he could've swallowed up the initial shot on the third goal), but at this point, he probably feels like he has to stand on his head to get a win.

7. The Blackhawks thought they scored the first goal on the power play but it was immediately waved off because Kurashev kicked the puck into the net. Kurashev would later put Chicago on the board in the second period, and that one counted. Great pass by Jones and finish by Kurashev, who got down on one knee to make sure he could get all of it.

8. On Thursday against Anaheim, the Blackhawks recorded only one shot on goal in the third period. On Saturday against St. Louis, they had only two shots on goal in the third period. On Sunday against Washington, they failed to generate a scoring chance during 5-on-5 action. Third periods haven't been great for the Blackhawks of late.

9. The last time Alex Ovechkin was at the United Center, he recorded a hat trick to hit the 800-goal mark for his NHL career. He's had a tough time finding the back of the net this season. He hasn't scored in 10 straight games and has only five goals, which puts him on pace to finish with 16. It would be the fewest he's had in an 82-game season, by far. Is he finally starting to slow down? Or is an offensive eruption coming soon?

10. Next on the docket for the Blackhawks: Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who have won seven in a row. McDavid has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in his last nine games. It'll be the first matchup between McDavid and Bedard.

