10 observations: Blackhawks bounce back with overtime win over Blue Jackets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
10 observations: Blackhawks bounce back with OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks bounced back with a 3-2 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at the United Center.
Here are 10 observations from the win:
1. Alex DeBrincat's hot start continues. He scored his eighth goal of the season and second overtime winner in four games, showing terrific hand-eye coordination on the game-winning goal.
2. Kevin Lankinen badly wanted to beat his Finnish pal Joonas Korpisalo, who got the better of his counterpart in the first two meetings. It was Lankinen who won the third, stopping 29 of 31 shots for a save percentage of .936.
3. Carl Soderberg had only one shot on goal in his last four games. He finally scored his first goal in a Chicago sweater and it couldn't have come at a better time, tallying the game-tying goal with 3:45 left in the third period. It was a crucial goal because the Blackhawks didn't generate many chances in the third period.
4. Two days after scoring his first career NHL goal, Nicolas Beaudin tallied his second in as many games. He jumped on a rebound and fired it past Korpisalo short-side to tie things up at 1-1. The 21-year-old blueliner is looking better and better each game.
5. Patrik Laine scored a ridiculous goal in the first period after roofing a wrist shot from 34-feet out that went top shelf and in. I'm not sure what Lankinen could've done differently. He was near the top of his crease and Laine changed the angle of the shot with his toe drag. Just an incredible snipe.
Just a ridiculous shot by Patrik Laine. My goodness. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8Z6YHOP3ra
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 14, 2021
6. Speaking of Laine, he dropped the gloves with Brandon Hagel later in the period and it didn't end well for him, although you have to respect him trying to stand up for his teammate Jack Roslovic. Hagel got in a couple really good shots before knocking Laine to the ground with a right hook.
Brandon Hagel drops the gloves with Patrik Laine. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/RZdWybQxNh
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 14, 2021
7. The Blackhawks had no answer for Cam Atkinson in this two-game set. After a four-point effort on Thursday, he turned in another multi-point outing with a goal and assist.
8. Reese Johnson returned to the lineup and was noticeable again. He had a game-high five hits, one blocked shot and one shot attempt in 7:00 of ice time.
9. On Thursday, Mattias Janmark and Dylan Strome were on the ice for zero shot attempts for and 15 against in 6:24 of 5-on-5 play, according to Natural Stat Trick. They were on the ice for seven shot attempts for and only five against in 7:07 of 5-on-5 time on Saturday. Much better.
10. The Blackhawks and Blue Jackets both rank near the bottom of the league in faceoff percentage at 25th (47.2) and 29th (46.4), respectively. The Blackhawks got the better of the Blue Jackets in this game, winning 33 of 51 draws for a win percentage of 64.7. Soderberg led the way by winning 12 of 15 faceoffs.
Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!