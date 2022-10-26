10 observations: Blackhawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win

10 observations: Hawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. After giving up the first goal in each of the first five games, the Blackhawks finally ended the drought and opened the scoring for the first time this season. It came early in the first period from a big blast on the power play by Taylor Raddysh.

2. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks committed four consecutive penalties — technically five, if you include the double minor. They killed off all 6:50 minutes, including a 5-on-3 opportunity for Florida, and allowed only two shots on goal total. It drew a standing ovation from the United Center crowd, and rightfully so.

3. The Blackhawks were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against Florida and have killed off 20 of their last 21 penalties for a success rate of 95.2 percent. Shorthanded goals aside, this unit is legit. You can see the difference in the new aggressive mindset under head coach Luke Richardson.

4. Don't look now, but Patrick Kane is heating up. He scored his first goal of the season and added an assist, which now gives him four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games after having only one point in his first four. That must mean the calendar is getting closer to November, which has historically been Kane's best month.

5. The Blackhawks didn't generate much on offense during 5-on-5 action. They had only nine scoring chances and five high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. The Panthers finished had 28 scoring chances and 11 high-danger chances.

6. The Blackhawks had a little scare in the third period when the Panthers pulled within one after they gave up two goals in a span of 1:15. Ironically, the Blackhawks were the ones that found themselves trying to stave off a multi-goal comeback this time and they were able to shut the door, although the palms probably got sweaty on the bench before Jonathan Toews iced the game with an empty-netter.

Story continues

7. Tyler Johnson is off to such a great start this season, but it looks like he's going to miss some time after he left the game in the third period needing assistance. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Johnson's injury is "not good tonight" but they'll know more on Wednesday, which is a scheduled off day. Johnson was seen leaving the arena with a walking boot on his left foot. After everything he went through last season, you hate to see this.

8. I thought Sam Lafferty was absolutely flying, yet again. He probably could've had another goal or two, to be honest. I wonder if teams will start calling about him soon. He's got a $1.15 million cap hit for this season and next, which is an appealing part of the package if he continues to produce the way he is.

9. Prior to Tuesday, the Blackhawks had held a lead for only 36:34 of 302:16 minutes through their first five games. In this game alone, they held the lead for 57:03.

10. There were 17 NHL scouts/representatives in attendance, and I asked one of them what they thought about this Blackhawks group: "Reminds me a little bit of the team from the COVID year. They're not the most talented but they pick up wins by outworking their opponent. And guys are stepping up outside of Kane. They haven't had the hardest schedule yet though and have had to claw back in three wins, but definitely better than expected because everyone's buying in."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!