10 observations: Blackhawks beat Coyotes for third straight win

The Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at the United Center on Friday for their third straight victory.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. The Blackhawks went back to Marc-Andre Fleury after his 42-save performance against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He didn't see his first shot until the 9:30 mark of the opening frame and stopped 22 of 23 for a save percentage of .957. He had no chance on his only goal against after being screened by three players.

2. The Blackhawks have gone three straight games without giving up a goal in the first period. They allowed a league-high 17 first-period goals in their first 12 contests.

3. Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane teamed up for a beautiful goal to open the scoring on a delayed penalty. It was a terrific entry/setup by Kane and finish by DeBrincat, who scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season. The Coyotes challenged for a potential missed stoppage -- goaltender Scott Wedgewood was adamant his team gained possession of the puck that should've led to a whistle -- but the goal stood after a review.

4. Kane was feeling it. He had two primary assists, eight shot attempts (six on goal) and logged 21:26 of ice time. He also led all skaters in offensive zone possession time (1:32), controlled exits (12) and controlled entries (9).

5. Kirby Dach missed a few shifts in the third period after taking an elbow to the face on an entry. Dylan Strome took his spot on a line with DeBrincat and Kane and also on the first power-play unit and scored his first goal of the season. That must've felt good.

6. The Blackhawks had 7:34 of offensive zone possession time, according to Sportlogiq. Their season average per game is 6:50. The Coyotes had 5:46.

7. Jonathan Toews won all five of his faceoffs in the first period and finished 15-for-25 for a win percentage of 60. He's now 185-for-306 on the season for a win percentage of 60.5. His career win percentage is 57.0.

8. The Blackhawks allowed only two odd-man rushes. They barely gave up anything off the rush, which has been a weak spot this season.

9. Reese Johnson had a game-high 11 hits. No other player had more than six.

10. Erik Gustafsson logged 5:27 of ice time in the first period alone and finished with 13:57. His total ice time in the previous two games: 8:06 and 6:21, respectively.

