10 numbers to know: Oregon vs. Colorado

The Ducks have redemption on the mind in their upcoming game against Colorado on Friday night in Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal's 20th game as head coach. No. 13 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) is looking to win its seventh of the last eight matchups against Colorado (3-2,1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday October 11 at Autzen Stadium.

Here are 10 stats and numbers you need to know to be the fan-dropping knowledge at the tailgate:

REDEMPTION ON THE MIND

The last time the two teams met on the field, Colorado came into Autzen and shocked the Ducks with a 41-38 victory in 2016. The Ducks haven't forgotten that defeat. It was the first-career start for Colorado quarterback Steven Montez, who is still the Buffalo's starting quarterback. Montez had a record-setting day in the game, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 135 yards and another score to become the first player in CU history to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game.

DOMINATING DUCK DEFENSE

Oregon's defense is yielding just 9.8 points per game, best in the Pac-12 and sixth in the nation. UO has held its last four opponents to single digits, the first Power 5 team to do so since Michigan in 2015. Oregon has allowed just one touchdown over its opponents' last 51 drives and has forced 17 three-and-outs over that span.

BETTING LINE

The Ducks opened as 20.5-point favorites over Colorado. The over/under has been set at 57 total points.

THIBODEAUX TIME



Gus Cumberlander will miss the remainder of the season, according to Coach Mario Cristobal. True freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux is being called into the starting role. Thibodeaux is coming off his best performance yet as a Duck, which earned him Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Against Cal he provided major highlights, recording his first sack and finishing the game with two. It's time for the 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive end to unleash his ability.

BUFFALOS VS. RANKED FOES

The No. 13 Ducks will be Colorado's third ranked opponent this season. The Buffaloes are 2-0 in those games, beating both No. 25 Nebraska and No. 24 Arizona State in September.

A WIN WOULD…

Improve Oregon to 3-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013.

HOLLAND DOES IT ALL

Safety Jevon Holland is Oregon's second leading tackler, behind Troy Dye, with 24 tackles and three interceptions this season. He has eight career interceptions, the most by an active Oregon player. Holland is also averaging 24.4 yards per punt return, the highest in the nation.

DEPENDABLE, EXPLOSIVE BREELAND

Senior Jacob Breeland has caught 23 of his 28 targets this season. His five touchdown catches rank second in the nation among tight ends. Breeland has been one of Oregon's main sources for explosive plays: Five of Oregon's 34 plays of 20-plus yards were to Breeland, two of which were touchdowns. Currently, Breeland has 22 receptions of 20-plus yards in his career.

BURNED REDSHIRTS IN 2019 CLASS

Now that Oregon has played five games, there are eight Ducks from the 2019 class that have burned their redshirt eligibility. If you aren't familiar with the new redshirt rule established in 2018 by the NCAA, college football players can play up to four games in a season and still redshirt without burning a year of eligibility.

True freshman who have played in all five games and can no longer redshirt: wide receiver Josh Delgado, linebacker Mase Funa, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, cornerback Mykael Wright, defensive back DJ James, defensive back Jamal Hill, linebacker Ge'Mon Eaford and kicker Camden Lewis.

HERBERT MAKING HISTORY

In Oregon's most recent win over Cal, quarterback Justin Herbert moved into second at Oregon in career passing yards with 8,411, behind only Marcus Mariota. The senior's 15 touchdown passes in the last five games are the most over that span in school history.

