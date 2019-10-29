10 numbers to know: Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Oregon takes a seven-game win streak to USC for a 5 p.m. Saturday showdown at LA Memorial Coliseum.

The crucial matchup is the first meeting between Oregon and USC since 2016. The No. 7 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) look to stay atop the Pac-12 North Division. A win for the Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) would keep them on the path to the Pac-12 Championship game and eligible for a bowl game, after not qualifying last season.

Here are 10 stats and numbers you need to know about perhaps the hardest game remaining on Oregon's regular-season schedule.

THE MAGIC NUMBER

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, Oregon is 9-0 when it rushes for 200 yards in a game.

VERDELL JOINS THE GREATS

CJ Verdell set the Autzen Stadium rushing record on Saturday against WSU. Also, his 257-yard rushing performance is the most since Kenjon Barner's 321 yards at USC in 2012, the first and only Duck to rush for over 300 yards.

OH, BROTHER

The Pittman and Winston brothers will each be on opposite sidelines. USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman are brothers, as are USC outside linebacker Eli'jah Winston and Oregon outside linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr.

COMING HOME?

USC has four players from Oregon on its roster (S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Brandon Pili, DL Marlon Tuipulotu and OLB Eli'jah Winston). Compared to the 48 Californians on Oregon's roster.

A WIN WOULD…

Give Oregon its first 6-0 start to Pac-12 play since 2012 and make them the first Pac-12 team to accomplish the feat since Washington in 2016.

IS THAT GOOD?

Oregon has outscored its opponents 267-91, including 142-34 in the second half, during its seven-game win streak.

INSANE RATIO

Quarterback Justin Herbert has just one interception over his last 360 pass attempts in Pac- 12 road games with 24 touchdowns over that span.

RUNNING BERSERK

CJ Verdell leads the Pac-12 in rushing (753) following his 257-yard performance last week against Washington State. His 313 all-purpose yards against the Cougars are the most by an FBS player this season.

BALL HAWKS

Oregon leads the nation with 14 interceptions and is one of five FBS teams with two players (Jevon Holland has four, Verone McKinley III has three) with three or more picks.

HOME SWEET, COLISEUM

USC is 4-0 at home in 2019, beating: Fresno State, Stanford, Utah and Arizona.

