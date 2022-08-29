10 notable quotes from Kirby Smart’s press conference ahead of Oregon game

College football is finally upon us which mean coaches conduct their usual Monday press conferences to discuss the state of their own team and how great the opponent is and what kind of insurmountable effort it will be to win on Saturday.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart held his first weekly presser in front of their opening game against the Ducks. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions, but this Bulldog team is not THAT Bulldog team.

They lost a ton of talent off of a historically great defense and now they face the architect of that defense in Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning. Smart talked about a wide range of topics as the No. 3 team in the nation prepares for No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta.

Opening Comments

Smart: I’m really pleased with how hard our guys have worked and strained. It’s not easy to be a football player in the fall because you don’t get to do much but practice every day for three or four hours in the heat and school’s not here. People are on campus. And all that’s changed now.

So I’m pleased with what our guys have done up to this point. We’re certainly not completely ready for Oregon. We shouldn’t be. We’ve got other things to do to get ready for it. We’ve got a lot of situational football to get ready for but I’m pleased with where we are. And it’s time to lock in and finish up the prep.

Lanning playing out of the box

Question: You promoted Dan (Lanning) to defensive coordinator and you mentioned that he’d done some out-of-the-box things that impressed you. And as long as you were a defensive coordinator, I wonder what would be out of the box because I can’t imagine he would work in things you hadn’t seen before you promoted him. But what are some of the things that make him such an effective coach and why you think Oregon sought him out that coach did?

Smart: I had a great relationship with him when he worked at University of Alabama and had a lot of respect for the way he went about his job. He didn’t try to be somebody he wasn’t, he didn’t try to impress people. He just worked. and he grinded. And he really did a good job of just doing what you asked him to do, and always thought he would be successful. He helped recruit while he was there. And when we had a job come open, I believe it ended up being a no-brainer for us to bring Danny in because I knew the value he had Number 1 knowledge and Number 2, I was very comfortable with him. And he had more experience. So then we had an opportunity to hire him as coordinator. I knew he was going to do a great job.

Story continues

Reciever depth a concern?

Question: How’s the depth of receiver affected preparation heading into the season opener have the freshmen impressed you enough to have you confident in them if their number is called?

Smart: I don’t know that there’s a major concern for depth there. It’s more of staying healthy. We’ve had guys dinged up in every camp I’ve ever been here. And to be honest with you, we look at it every year. And every year, it’s about the same … that same number of soft tissues, same number of hamstrings and things. And it’s kind of been that way this year. So I’m comfortable where our guys are, we’ve got some young guys that are going to probably have to play help us into the 2 deep. But if you’re gonna do it in a position to do it’s at receiver because those guys tend to be able to have success at an early age.

A young defense coming of age

Question: With how many players you lost and from the defense you see today, where are those guys at in your mind?

Smart: Where are they right now? They’re inexperienced, young, and hopefully talented as we think they are as players. There are some positions more talented than others. But they’re in need of playing a game. And I guess you could say that’s experience, right? So they’re in need of experience. But more so than experience, they need to play in a game and they need good things to happen and reaffirm their good habits. And some of them need maybe something adverse to happen and see how they respond. Because I’ve never coached a defensive player that didn’t give up a play or get beat. So how are they going to respond to that in a game atmosphere? Because it happens every day in practice. But how are they going to respond to that in a game atmosphere? I don’t know if we know that yet. And that’s going to be the resiliency factor of where is this group. Because I don’t think you really know until you go out in the game and have to execute it in front of the fans and against a really good opponent.

These aren't the 2021 Ducks

Question: With this Oregon team, obviously staff turnover from last year, I think they’ve had like 11 transfers … how much has changed from between the 2021 season to now and what’s the challenge like trying to prepare for Oregon?

Smart: There are some unknowns. You’re just trying to gather information. You’re trying to figure out where the pieces are gonna be. Where’s this guy gonna play and who’s gonna play. But that’s for us to worry about as coaches because for the players, we’re worried about what we got to do. If I execute my assignment, what does it matter who’s across from me? I’m not getting into the details of where he was at last year. I don’t care where he was last year. I’m worried about what I got to do to execute. But we as coaches certainly like to know about personnel and matchups and a game within the game is to try to get a good matchup somewhere out there and matchups are easier to find when you know the team inside and out an SEC team we play every year. It’s pretty easy to try to figure out where your matchups are. It’s probably a little tougher in this situation of not knowing your opponent. And even the tape you have of the opponent may not be exactly what they’re doing. So that creates an interesting dynamic, but it’s not for our players to concern themselves with.

Oregon QB1 isn't a mystery

Question: There are some unknowns trying to find information to (for Oregon), like the starting quarterback, obviously, you’re familiar with the guy, that’s the favorite. I mean, how does that impact them not naming the starting guy?

Smart: I’m not saying that it really doesn’t impact anything for us. I mean, I know the quarterbacks gonna be so we’re not worried about that. I’m worried a lot more about how our guys play and what our guys do and how our guys execute. Let’s be honest, regardless of which quarterback’s in there, they’re going to do what they do. Maybe he (Nix) does one thing better than the other guy (Thompson) does. They may play both of them. But it’s never about the preparation for one specific quarterback as much as it is the preparation of your team to go play well.

Stratigizing against a former DC

Question: When you’re facing a guy that was on your staff for the last four years, what’s the level like a strategic level, the familiarity that you both have with each other? Does that affect the kind of game planning? Or do you try to change things up or and also, just on a personal level to face (Lanning), it shows some success. I’m sure you’re proud of him to be a head coach now.

Smart: Yeah, on a personal level, I don’t think the game has anything to do with that. Neither Dan or I’ll be worried about each other during the game. It’s not about that. He’s trying to do the best job he can for his organization and his players. And I’m doing the same here. We have mutual respect for each other, always will always have. That’s what competition is about. You love to go compete. And it’s about our players getting a chance to compete against their players.

As far as the familiarity of the two systems … there is probably is a little overlap there in terms of defense and they’re watching our defense and we watch our defense to get ready for them. But they’ve got coaches on their staff from other places. We’ve gone out and looked at the history of their other defensive coaches for ideas and things they’ve done in other places. And at the end of the day, it’s about how you execute, not about X’s and O’s. It’s about who’s got the best players and do the best players play the best and the biggest moment.

Ducks O-line will be a handful

Question: Considering those different moving parts on the defensive line and facing a team that may have been optimized, you got this issue. What about that challenge come Saturday?

Smart: I think we face some really good offensive linemen day in and day out and are very experienced in our own. And that provides a lot of good competition. Now I think they’ve got more returning starters in terms of snaps than almost anybody in the country on their offensive line. So it certainly is a strength of theirs and with Mario’s history is recruiting offensive linemen, they’ve done a tremendous job putting together depth at that position. So it’ll be key that we play well, we play physical and you have to control the line of scrimmage and strike people to be a good football team. They know that Dan knows that there’s nothing hidden about that. So our defensive line’s got to stop the run and be able to control the quarterback depending on which quarterback it is. You got some really good athletes there

Zion Logue is taking the reins of the Bulldogs defense

Question: Offensive lineman Sedrik Van Pran called Zion Logue one of the best leaders on this defense. Can you speak a little bit about what you’ve seen out of him this offseason in taking on a leadership role?

Smart: Consistency. Zion’s a guy that’s been kind of a product of our environment. He’s seen leaders before him and he certainly had a long way to go when he got here. He never shied away from work. He’s been very consistent in his work. He’s worked really hard to earn the opportunity he’s gotten and he’d be the first to tell you there are things he can do better. He’s not with the guys that we played with last year but he’s a great leader and he makes up for what he may or may not have in complete talent, but with effort and toughness, which are all the things we think are quality leadership things and he continues to do that

It's a good thing college football plays on Saturdays

Question: You said before you like to play in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game. Can you just talk about why that is and to have an opportunity with the craziness going on in college football reconfiguration, what’s the possibility of putting Oregon on the schedule again?

Smart: I love playing this game. Because No. 1, it’s in Atlanta. No. 2, I like playing in it because I think they do a tremendous job. It’s an unbelievable venue. Your hope is you’re back in the stadium, you’ve got a chance to play there once already when it comes to the SEC championship game. So that has a lot to do with it. But just in general, I think playing a big-time opponent in the opener, whether that’s at home, whether that’s at a neutral site, that I just think if he fires up your fan base, it fires up your offseason workouts, and some people do it for the second game of the year. To me, it’s a great opportunity to go out and schedule opponents that gets your fan base and your team excited to play. When we scheduled this one a while back, we knew that Oregon is gonna have a good team and that we would have that same kind of team so it makes for a great matchup.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire