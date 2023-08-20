10 notable postgame quotes from Vikings Saturday’s 24-16 loss to Titans

” I think it’s a matter of do you know it or do you really know it, to the point where when myself or Wes starts calling a play for him, you should know that game plan well enough that you can kind of finish the calls. You can be the guy in the huddle that’s so clear and concise with what we’re asking, what that call is, that motions and timing of motions and all the little details. That’s really our whole group right now. It’s not just Jaren. It’s that whole group in there. Really the group that started the game, as well. There’s guys that we’re looking for that detail as much as possible because we want guys to demonstrate what it would look like if they were in that first huddle, regardless of the position. There’s a little bit more volume. There’s a lot of plays that we may have ran over Wednesday and Thursday that weren’t going to be on the call sheet tonight. It’s that give-and-take of a guy trying to prepare for a game he’s going to play in versus a practice where he’s only going to get four, five, six reps. A lot of those plays will not carry over. It’s the hard part of being a rookie in this league, especially the way we do things. He’s going to get a ton of time next week.

He continues to find little ways here and there to move the team. Just looking for more consistency not only from Jaren but from our whole unit, whatever phase is on the field. We’re getting closer, but we want to see that last phase of training camp kind of put a stamp on our group. I can promise our first groups have been getting their work and really a major part of the young guy development, as well. I think about Jordan Addison coming back this week. He’ll be right next to J.J. I think about Jay Ward sitting next to Harrison Smith. Ivan sitting next to Jordan Hicks in meetings. The way we’re coaching these guys up, my hope is

they can play their best football next week and really put a stamp on what they’ve done this training camp to try to make our team.”