Now that Monday's MLB non-tender deadline has come and gone, Chaim Bloom has a chance to get creative.

With the Red Sox looking to cut payroll, the team's Chief Baseball Officer suddenly has an extra 56 free agents to consider.

The record haul of players non-tendered includes multiple All-Stars, a pair of 30-homer hitters, and two pitchers who have received Cy Young votes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So which players could be options for Bloom as he looks to build Boston's 2020 roster? John Tomase has identified 10 options.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

10 non-tendered MLB players Red Sox could consider signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston