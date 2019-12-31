10 NFL Draft prospects to watch on New Year's Eve/Day

There's no better way to end the decade and start a new one by watching college football!

The 2019 college football bowl season is almost over, but there are still several NFL prospects that have yet to play.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on during their New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

1. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky (Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech)

Lynn Bowden Jr. has been a really good slot wide receiver for the last year and half in the SEC until his team switched him to quarterback due to injury back in October. Bowden has kept Kentucky afloat after the impromptu switch to quarterback, but make no mistake he's a wide receiver at the next level. Bowden has mostly run the ball since becoming the signal-caller throwing it only 62 times in seven games. He's real explosive all-around player who will be a starting slot WR on Sundays.

2. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (Alamo Bowl vs. Texas)

Zack Moss has turned in a really productive college career with three seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing. A bowling bowl at 222 lbs., he looks for contact. Moss is a really tough runner that is a certified chain mover. He might not be a starter but at the very least will be a really good rotational and productive runner in the NFL.

3. Brandon Jones, Safety, Texas (Alamo Bowl vs. Utah)

Brandon Jones is a versatile player that the Longhorns have asked a lot of over his four-year career. He can cover the slot, play the deep middle, and can excel close to the line of scrimmage. Jones is at his best playing the run, evident of his 86 tackles this year. Look for him as an early day three pick in April.

4. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (Outback Bowl vs. Auburn)

Tyler Johnson is one of the more underrated wide receiver prospects in the 2020 class. If the class wasn't so loaded this year, Johnson would be talked about as a first or second-round prospect. His lack of elite speed hurts his stock but it doesn't hinder his performance on the field with his back to back 1,100 receiving yard seasons to go along with 23 TDs in that span. A smooth route runner that can play in the slot and on the outside, I expect him to be a steal for a team in the third or fourth round.

5. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn (Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota)

Derrick Brown is a phenomenal player who will be a top 10 pick in the 2020 draft. I think it says a lot about his character that he's playing in this game when he could easily sit out due to his projected draft position. Brown stuffs the runner better than anyone in this class. He's uber-athletic for his size who will contribute as a quality pass rusher up the middle in the NFL. He'll be an immediate impact starter in the pros. Also, look for his teammate on the defensive line in this game, Marlon Davidson, who is overshadowed by Brown but is a really good player in his own right and should be a day two pick.

6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan)

The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner is the best route runner to come out of the college ranks in recent memory. Jeudy easily separates from defenders and is a smart instinctual player who knows how to find holes in a zone. He will be a sure-fire number one wideout the minute he is drafted. Pretty impressive that he will play in this game even with being top wide receiver prospect in the 2020 class. Alabama is loaded as usual so Jeudy is just one of many to watch in this game. Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith are just some of the others to pay attention to.

7. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan (Citrus Bowl vs. Alabama)

Lavert Hill has been one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten over his four-year career. He's a bit undersized at 5-11, 183 but he's a heckuva competitor. Hill can cover the slot and on the outside who is at his best in man coverage. I think he will find a home in the slot in the NFL. It will be a good test for him going against the outstanding Alabama receivers.

8. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin)

Justin Herbert is a big-time QB prospect and potential top 15 pick in 2020. He has an ideal frame at 6-6, 237 lbs. to go with a rocket arm that will get NFL general managers excited about his potential. He's been inconsistent times and has not always shown up in big games so I think this will be a nice test for him going up against a strong Wisconsin defense.

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (Rose Bowl vs. Oregon)

Jonathan Taylor has had one of the most prolific careers for a collegiate running back with at least 1,900 yards rushing in all three of his seasons. Taylor is a great north/south runner who has a nose for the big play and endzone. He will be a starting running back in the NFL but could slip a little in the draft due to his volume of touches (945). Regardless he'll be a really good selection for whoever takes him.

10. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor)

It's no guarantee that Jake Fromm will declare for the draft but if he does he will more than likely be a day two pick. Fromm has shown flashes of brilliance from time to time with some of the throws he's made but they are too few and far between to have a team make him a first-rounder and face of the franchise. Baylor has a solid defense so if Fromm has a strong showing maybe he gets catapulted into the first-round conversation.

