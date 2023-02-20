10 NFL draft prospects for the Eagles to watch at the HBCU Legacy Bowl

HBCUs have played a vital role in the development and popularity of the NFL, and as we head toward the NFL draft, some of college football’s top athletes will be on display this week.

On Monday, 47 NFL Draft hopefuls from HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) will participate in a Combine at the New Orleans Saints practice facility.

Then, practices will begin on Tuesday before the HBCU Legacy Bowl (Feb. 25, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. and North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver will coach Team Gaither (named after legendary Florida A&M coach Jake Gaither) at the Legacy Bowl. In contrast, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry and Southern head coach Eric Dooley will lead Team Robinson (named after legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson).

Last year, four HBCU prospects were drafted, including Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, who won a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City, and Jackson State’s James Houston, who had eight sacks as a Lions rookie.

With the Eagles having a limited amount of draft picks, we’re previewing 10 players to watch at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Xavier Smith, WR, FAMU

Smith is listed at 5-10, 170, but he was productive during his career at FAMU, including an 87-catch, 1,021-yard, 11-touchdown season in 2022.

.@FAMU_FB WR and @HBCULegacyBowl player Xavier Smith (@Shinetime_863) smokes his 40 yard dash at the HBCU @NFL Combine 💨 pic.twitter.com/WozWKteHDT — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

A jack of all trades with good hands, a dependable route runner, who can return kicks, cover kicks and improve your roster.

XAVIER SMITH WITH THE HAT TRICK!! Moussa connects with Smith in the end zone for the third time of the night! FAMU – 38

AAMU – 19#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/DJi1JSj2u2 — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 25, 2022

Brandon Barnes-Brown, CB, Fayetteville State

1st Team All-CIAA 2nd Team HBCU All-American

INTERCEPTION by #10 Brandon Barnes-Brown resulting in a Bronco First down! 🐴💙

Score: Broncos 14-21 Chowan

Time: 0:44 seconds left in the second quarter #attitudecheck #WeBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/KA6SsOBeUF — FSU Broncos (@FSUBroncos) November 12, 2022

Tripp Harrington, QB, Langston

Tripp Harrington slinging the rock today at the Legacy Bowl week @NFL Combine. 🚀 @BCFHOF @LangstonLionsFB pic.twitter.com/YUc4KwQZBZ — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

Alfonzo Graham, RB, Morgan State

Standing 5-9, 180 pounds, Graham was very productive at Morgan State, earning first-team All-MEAC honors last season (1,150 rushing yards and eight touchdowns). He also caught 31 passes over his last two years with the Bears.

De'Jahn Warren, CB, Jackson State



Warren was the top-ranked junior college corner in the country in 2021, committing to Deion Sanders and Jackson State.

Standing 6-1, 185-pounds, Warren chose Jackson State over Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and a large chunk of the Big Ten after transferring out of Lackawanna (Pa.) College.

Brian Williams, OL, Southern University

Jermiah Stafford, OT, Southern University

Strafford, an Ocala, Florida product, garnered SWAC All-Conference Second Team honors and was a critical piece on an offensive line that opened up holes for the second-best rushing attack in the SWAC, averaging 201.9 yards per game.

Keenan Isaac, DB, Alabama State



A 6-foot-2, 188-pound cornerback, Isaac had 22 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions during a four-year career at Alabama State.

One of the players to watch during today’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is CB Keenan Isaac (@KNI__4) of Alabama St. Isaac’s In-Game Athleticism (IGA) Score of 90.0 was corroborated by a few scouts I spoke with citing better-than-expected twitch & movement skills. #ReelAnalytics pic.twitter.com/Hagk4NCEZr — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 28, 2023

Que'Shaun Byrd, RB, Bethune-Cookman



A small but productive prospect, Byrd (5-8, 170) set career highs in 2022 with 813 yards rushing and nine TDs, averaging almost 5.6 yards per carry.

A Boston Scott-type running back, Byrd had 1,878 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground plus 73 catch for 604 yards and five more scores.

Kemari Averett, TE, Bethune-Cookman.



A 6-6, 250-pound tight end, Averett was named first-team All-SWAC in 2022 and has logged 91 receptions for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons with Bethune-Cookman.

Joshua Pryor, DL, Bowie State

Pryor (6-5, 255) led the CIAA in sacks in 2019, logging 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss at Bowie State. This season that production took a dip (3 1/2 sacks and 10 1/2 TFLs in 10 games), but he was still voted as the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

The @seniorbowl is hitting HBCU action today at @bowiestatefb vs. @VUU_Football. Bowie State hybrid edge player Joshua Pryor (6036v, 225v, 33” arms) has three straight seasons w/ 20+ TFL and is on-pace to break NCAA record in that statistic.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/K4qI6tQx70 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 15, 2022

Ronnie Thomas, Edge, Mississippi Valley State

Thomas was a first-team All-SWAC performer in 2022 and could be a pass-rushing linebacker to develop as an undrafted free agent. He finished this past season with 10 1/2 sacks, 18 tackles for loss (including six multi-TFL games), and two pass breakups. Thomas had 18 sacks in 24 career games after transferring from East Central (Miss.) Community College.

It was great to have @R0nnieThomas of @MSValleyFB at the 2023 @CGSAllStar ✅ 58 Total Tackles ✅ 18 TFL’s 👀👀 ✅ 10.5 Sacks (Single Season Team Record) #CGS2023 pic.twitter.com/w7Jw1DzL8e — Mike Rittelmann (@MRittCGS) January 25, 2023

