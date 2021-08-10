10 Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Neighbours, there's panic when a distraught Nicolette flees, Harlow forgives Jesse, and film fever hits Erinsborough.

Here's a full collection of 10 big spoilers coming up.

1. Chloe fears she has slept with Leo

Feeling suffocated by Nicolette, Chloe heads to the winery early to get some space.

She and Leo have a heart-to-heart, and soon the wine starts flowing. Unable to face Nicolette, Chloe lies that there's a work function and she won't be home until late. She begs David and Aaron to tell Nicolette she'll be staying with them.

The next morning, Chloe wakes up at the vineyard, wearing only Leo's jacket. Her memory is hazy and she isn't sure whether something happened between them.

2. Karl calls "action!"

The short film category at the festival has the locals excited – especially with a $5000 prize up for grabs.

Jane seems ready to go, and even has a script prepared. But her confidence brings out Karl's competitive side, and he can't help claiming that he too has a killer idea.

Susan knows her husband is bluffing, and tries to rein him in, gently hinting to him that perhaps scriptwriting and directing aren't his top talents, but will Karl listen?

3. David and Aaron give the game away

Nicolette is convinced that Chloe only stayed away for the night so she could have a good sleep. Touched by her kindness, Nicolette tries to arrange a family meal in return.

However, when David and Aaron are evasive after she mentions inviting Leo, Nicolette begins to get suss.

Later, Nicolette is editing some video of the winery for Jane's film. The footage reveals Chloe and Leo were together the previous night – and Nicolette comes to a terrible realisation.

4. Jesse changes sides

Harlow is shocked to discover that the Quills have bought the dodgy land she and Paul tried to set them up with.

She tracks down Jesse, who admits that he deliberately tricked his family into the purchase, as a way to apologise for what he did to Harlow.

Jesse opens up about his past, and the pressure that his family have put him under over the years to succeed. Harlow feels for him, but worries about what the Quills will do when they discover what Jesse's done.

5. Paul plays hard ball

As their friends and family reel from the news about Chloe and Leo, Paul takes the bull by the horns and confronts Nicolette about the future.

With his prime concern his unborn grandchild, Paul tells Nicolette some home truths – that David and Aaron have only been backing her to keep her sweet until the baby arrives.

He insists that as soon as the baby is born, she hands it over and gets out of their lives – leaving Nicolette shattered.

6. Erinsborough's blockbuster battle

With both Toadie and Mackenzie deciding to enter the film competition, the rivalry grows fiercer.

Jane tries to persuade Clive to provide the voiceover for her film, but he's not so keen. And when Toadie and Sheila turn out to be a naturals, she hopes to bag them.

But tempers fray when Toadie and Sheila realise they're being auditioned. As they kick off, Jane makes a big decision – and she reveals just who will be taking the lead in her film…

7. Nicolette does a runner

Shockwaves hit Ramsay Street after a heavily pregnant Nicole disappears. Frantic with worry, David and Aaron ring around hotels and hospitals, but there's no sign of her.

When they discover that she's taken her hospital bag and a pile of cash, the boys fear she's not planning to return.

Worried, they head to the police station and speak to Levi. He offers to do what he can to help. Can he succeed in finding her?

8. David and Leo come to blows

With emotions running high, Nicolette's family and friends start to turn on each other. While Chloe cops a lot of the blame, Terese susses that Paul had something to do with Nicolette's disappearance and he admits he warned her off just before she ran away.

David tries to persuade the police to take more action. But when Leo intervenes, David becomes frustrated. As tempers boil over, David lands a punch on his brother – as the whole family watch on.

9. Levi risks playing into Ned's hands

Amy has got Levi and Ned competing to take her on the best date. And while her night with Ned is a success, Levi vows to better it with his.

However, when Levi later calls off the date at the last minute, Amy is annoyed, not realising he's been caught up in the search for Nicolette.

When Ned later runs into Amy, she tells him about Levi cancelling their meeting. Will Ned do the right thing and tell Amy what Levi is really up to?

10. Chloe and Leo grow closer

As Chloe checks on Leo, the conversation turns to the night at the winery. When Leo asks if Chloe remembers him revealing his true feelings, the pair open up to each other. Chloe admits she's not sure what the story is between them.

When Aaron learns Chloe has been talking to Leo, he explodes, unleashing his rage and disappointment on her.

Chloe flees to Leo. And with the pair both feeling like outcasts, will Leo make his move?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

