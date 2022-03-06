10 moves the Bears should make in free agency

The Chicago Bears have some pressing needs to address heading into free agency, and they have plenty of salary cap space to make some moves. There are starting jobs and depth holes to fill.

For new general manager Ryan Poles, he has some important decisions to make about whether to re-sign some pending free agents, including Allen Robinson, James Daniels and Akiem Hicks. But there’s also a slew of talent set to hit the open market at several areas of need.

With free agency just around the corner, we’re taking a look at 10 moves the Bears should consider making to improve their roster:

Sign WR Amari Cooper

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly sounds like the Cowboys are preparing to move on from wide receiver Amari Cooper this offseason, and he’d immediately become a top target in free agency. While Cooper wouldn’t be cheap, he’d be the perfect weapon for a young quarterback like Justin Fields. Not to mention, Cooper will only be 28 at the start of the 2022 season.

Re-sign OL James Daniels

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Bears have plenty of questions along the offensive line, both at tackle and within the interior. But they already have a talented, young lineman in place with James Daniels. Daniels, who is just 24, is expected to garner plenty of interest in free agency. He’s a versatile lineman, having played both guard and center, and he’s been a starter since his rookie season.

Sign C Ryan Jensen

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in need of a center, and there’s no better option set to hit the free agent market than Ryan Jensen. He would be a significant upgrade at the position as Sam Mustipher proved he’s not a starting center. Jensen hasn’t missed a game since 2016, and he allowed just two sacks in over 1,000 snaps last season.

Sign C Brian Allen

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bears can’t afford or contend for Jensen, Brian Allen is a more reasonable option at center. Allen, who sat out 2020 due to a setback in his knee recovery, had an impressive season that earned him Pro Bowl alternate honors in Los Angeles. Allen has a ton of upside, would be more affordable than Jensen and he’s also from the Chicagoland area.

Sign OT Cam Robinson

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

While a dream scenario would be the Bears signing left tackle Terron Armstead, a more realistic option is left tackle Cam Robinson. That is, assuming the Jaguars don’t place the franchise tag on him. Robinson would be a perfect fit at left tackle in Chicago, where the onus is on protecting Fields. That would allow Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom to occupy the right tackle role while the other moves to guard.

Re-sign DT Bilal Nichols

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears have some changes coming on defense with a switch to a 4-3 scheme, and they have some important decisions to make at defensive tackle. While Akiem Hicks is likely gone, Chicago should consider re-signing Bilal Nichols to serve as the 3-technique. Eddie Goldman is a potential cap casualty, which leave the Bears without a starter at defensive tackle. Nichols has been one of the Bears’ late-round gems, and he would certainly be on the more affordable side.

Sign WR DJ Chark

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

While landing a top wide receiver like Davante Adams or Chris Godwin would be ideal, it’s not the likeliest of outcomes. Still, there are playmakers at receiver set to hit the free agent market, including DJ Chark. He’s the kind of target who would help stretch the field on offense and serve as a nice complement to Darnell Mooney. Chark has it all — the size, the speed and the big-play ability — which is exactly what Fields needs. He’d also come at a more affordable price than some of the big-name wideouts.

Sign LB Anthony Hitchens

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in need of two starting linebackers alongside Roquan Smith as they transition to a 4-3 defense. One name to watch is Anthony Hitchens, who was a surprise cut by the Chiefs last month. Hitchens would be a great fit at middle linebacker as Smith figures to serve as the weak-side linebacker. Hitchens has history with both Poles in Kansas City and head coach Matt Eberflus during their time in Dallas, so it’s certainly something to watch.

Sign CB Charvarius Ward

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in need of plenty of help in the secondary, including a starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. While Chicago might have an option in Thomas Graham Jr., who flashed in a small sample size as a rookie, Charvarius Ward would be an intriguing addition. Ward is certainly going to be affordable than a J.C. Jackson or Carlton Davis, but he’d be a great get for the secondary.

Re-sign WR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Bears traded for Jakeem Grant last October, and he immediately stepped in as a kickoff and punt returner. Grant earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a return specialist, and he also proved to be a reliable option at wide receiver. Chicago should certainly consider bringing back Grant, whose speed would be fun to see in Luke Getsy’s offense.

