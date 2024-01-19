10 most-watched Netflix movies from the last week
Best Netflix movies at in January 2024...
Check out the list of Netflix’s top and most-popular and watched movies from the past week (Jan. 8-15) including “Lift,” “Transporter 2,” and more:
10. "A Day to Die"
Weeks in the top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 6,000,000.
Runtime: 1:45.
Views: 3,400,000.
9. "The Croods"
Weeks in the top 10: 8.
Hours viewed: 6,200,000.
Runtime: 1:38.
Views: 3,800,000.
8. "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire"
Weeks in the top 10: 4.
Hours viewed: 8,900,000.
Runtime: 2:16.
Views: 3,900,000.
7. "Leo"
Weeks in the top 10: 8.
Hours viewed: 7,100,000.
Runtime: 1:47.
Views: 4,000,000.
6. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
Weeks in the top 10: 7.
Hours viewed: 7,000,000.
Runtime: 1:32.
Views: 4,600,000.
5. "Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club"
Weeks in the top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 8,500,000.
Runtime: 1:51.
Views: 4,600,000.
4. "The Proposal"
Weeks in the top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 8,800,000.
Runtime: 1:47.
Views: 4,900,000.
3. "The Equalizer 3"
Weeks in the top 10: 2.
Hours viewed: 10,400,000.
Runtime: 1:49.
Views: 5,700,000.
2. "Transporter 2"
Weeks in the top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 8,500,000.
Runtime: 1:28.
Views: 5,800,000.