10 most-watched Netflix movies from the last week

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Best Netflix movies at in January 2024...

(Netflix)
Check out the list of Netflix’s top and most-popular and watched movies from the past week (Jan. 8-15) including “Lift,” “Transporter 2,” and more:

10. "A Day to Die"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 6,000,000.

Runtime: 1:45.

Views: 3,400,000.

9. "The Croods"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 8.

Hours viewed: 6,200,000.

Runtime: 1:38.

Views: 3,800,000.

8. "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 4.

Hours viewed: 8,900,000.

Runtime: 2:16.

Views: 3,900,000.

7. "Leo"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 8.

Hours viewed: 7,100,000.

Runtime: 1:47.

Views: 4,000,000.

6. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 7.

Hours viewed: 7,000,000.

Runtime: 1:32.

Views: 4,600,000.

5. "Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 8,500,000.

Runtime: 1:51.

Views: 4,600,000.

4. "The Proposal"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 8,800,000.

Runtime: 1:47.

Views: 4,900,000.

3. "The Equalizer 3"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 2.

Hours viewed: 10,400,000.

Runtime: 1:49.

Views: 5,700,000.

2. "Transporter 2"

(Netflix)
Weeks in the top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 8,500,000.

Runtime: 1:28.

Views: 5,800,000.

1. "Lift"

