10 most watched movies on Netflix from last week
Here is the list of Netflix’s top and most-popular movies from last week (August 28-Sept. 3) including “The Monkey King,” “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah,” and more:
10. "Snitch"
Weeks in top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 4,100,000.
Runtime: 1:47.
Views: 2,300,000.
9. "On the Line"
Weeks in top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 4,800,000.
Runtime: 1:44.
Views: 2,800,000.
8. "Love Again"
Weeks in top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 5,100,000.
Runtime: 1:44.
Views: 2,900,000.
7. "The Pope's Exorcist"
Weeks in top 10: 3.
Hours viewed: 5,400,000.
Runtime: 1:44.
Views: 3,100,000.
6. "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World"
Weeks in top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 8,600,000.
Runtime: 2:09.
Views: 4,000,000.
5. "The Boss Baby"
Weeks in top 10: 11.
Hours viewed: 8,500,000.
Runtime: 1:38.
Views: 5,200,000.
4. "Choose Love"
Weeks in top 10: 1.
Hours viewed: 8,300,000.
Runtime: 1:17.
Views: 6,500,000.
3. "Heart of Stone"
Weeks in top 10: 4.
Hours viewed: 13,700,000.
Runtime: 2:06.
Views: 6,500,000.
2. "The Monkey King"
Weeks in top 10: 3.
Hours viewed: 10,600,000.
Runtime: 1:37.
Views: 6,600,000.
1. "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"
Weeks in top 10: 2.
Hours viewed: 37,900,000.
Runtime: 1:44.
Views: 21,900,000.