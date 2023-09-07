10 most watched movies on Netflix from last week

What are the best movies on Netflix?

(Netflix)
Here is the list of Netflix’s top and most-popular movies from last week (August 28-Sept. 3) including “The Monkey King,” “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah,” and more:

10. "Snitch"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 4,100,000.

Runtime: 1:47.

Views: 2,300,000.

9. "On the Line"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 4,800,000.

Runtime: 1:44.

Views: 2,800,000.

8. "Love Again"

Netflix
Weeks in top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 5,100,000.

Runtime: 1:44.

Views: 2,900,000.

7. "The Pope's Exorcist"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 3.

Hours viewed: 5,400,000.

Runtime: 1:44.

Views: 3,100,000.

6. "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 8,600,000.

Runtime: 2:09.

Views: 4,000,000.

5. "The Boss Baby"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 11.

Hours viewed: 8,500,000.

Runtime: 1:38.

Views: 5,200,000.

4. "Choose Love"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 1.

Hours viewed: 8,300,000.

Runtime: 1:17.

Views: 6,500,000.

3. "Heart of Stone"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 4.

Hours viewed: 13,700,000.

Runtime: 2:06.

Views: 6,500,000.

2. "The Monkey King"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 3.

Hours viewed: 10,600,000.

Runtime: 1:37.

Views: 6,600,000.

1. "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

(Netflix)
Weeks in top 10: 2.

Hours viewed: 37,900,000.

Runtime: 1:44.

Views: 21,900,000.

