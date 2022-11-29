The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Jalen Hurts stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The numbers defy belief.

Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc.

He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.

The 24-year-old Hurts is now on pace for 3,956 passing yards, 922 rushing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions and 12 rushing touchdowns. Nobody has ever done all that in a season.

With the Eagles sailing along at 10-1 and Hurts among the leading MVP candidates – along with Patrick Mahomes and former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa – here’s our latest edition of 10 Unbelievable Jalen Hurts Stats.

We could have done 100 of them.

1. Hurts became the third quarterback with 150 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in the same game but the first to do it in a regular-season win. In 2012, Colin Kaepernick had 181 rushing yards and two TDs in a playoff win over the Packers, and earlier this month Justin Fields had 157 rushing yards and three TDs in a loss to the Dolphins. The only other player in NFL history with 150 rushing yards and two passing TDs in the same game is Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, who had 161 rushing yards and two TD passes on trick plays for the Bears in a 1983 loss to the Saints.

2. Hurts’ 157 yards are 5th-most in NFL history in a game by a quarterback, behind Kaepernick’s 181, Fields’ 178 and two Michael Vick performances while he was with the Falcons – 173 yards vs. the Vikings in 2002 and 166 yards vs. the Saints in 2006. Vick held the previous Eagles record with 130 yards against the Giants in 2010. Hurts’ 157 yards are also the most by any Eagle in exactly eight years. LeSean McCoy had 159 at Dallas on Nov. 27, 2014. His 9.2 rushing average is highest by an Eagle with 150 or more rushing yards since Bryce Brown’s 178-yard game against the Panthers in 2012. Brown averaged 9.4 yards per carry.

3. Hurts is the fourth quarterback in history with 597 rushing yards and 17 TD passes through 11 games. The others are Randall Cunningham in 1990, Kyler Murray in 2020 and Lamar Jackson in both 2019 and 2022. Hurts is on pace for 26 TD passes and 922 rushing yards. Only Cunningham and Jackson have ever done that (in 16-game seasons).

4. Since throwing three interceptions last year against the Giants, Hurts has thrown 399 passes and just three INTs, and he’s now up to 8th-best in NFL history in interception ratio at one every 56.2 pass attempts (minimum 500 attempts). Hurts averaged one INT every 37 attempts as a rookie, one every 48 attempts last year and one every 106 attempts this year. Nick Foles set the franchise record with one every 159 attempts in his historic 2013 season. Only seven QBs in history have averaged one INT every 100 or more attempts over a full season – Aaron Rodgers three times, Tom Brady three times, Foles in 2013, Dak Prescott in 2016, Steve DeBerg in 1990, Sam Bradford in 2016 and David Garrard in 2007.

5. Hurts now has 10 career games with two or more touchdown passes and no interceptions in his first 30 starts. Only four quarterbacks have had more such games in their first 30 starts: Mahomes (12), Dan Marino (11), Russell Wilson (11) and Justin Herbert (11). Hurts already has five games this year with two or more TDs and no INTs, tied for most in the league (along with Rodgers, Geno Smith and Derek Carr). The only QB in Eagles history with more in a season is Foles, who had seven in 2013.

6. With 86 rushing yards against the Colts and 157 Sunday, Hurts is the first Eagles quarterback ever with consecutive games with 85 rushing yards. He’s the eighth QB league-wide with consecutive games with 85 yards since 1970. The only other QB ever with back-to-back games with 85 rushing yards, at least one TD and no interceptions is Jackson.

7. With a 105.6 passer rating so far, Hurts is on pace for one of the highest passer ratings in NFL history by a player before his 25th birthday. Only six QBs have had a passer rating of 105 or higher at 24 or younger: Foles (119.2 in 2013), Mahomes (105.3 in 2019, 113.8 in 2018), Jackson (113.3 in 2019), Marino (108.9 in 1984) and Josh Allen (107.2 in 2020).

8. At 24 years, 112 days, Hurts is the 4th-youngest quarterback ever to open a season 10-1 or better. Marino was 23 years, 57 days, when the Dolphins beat the Eagles 24-23 at the Orange Bowl to reach 11-0 in 1984, Prescott was 23 years, 118 days, when the Cowboys got to 10-1 in 2016, and Jared Goff was 24 years, 36 days, when the 2018 Rams reached 10-1.

9. When the season began, Hurts had an 84.7 career passer rating, which was 8th-highest in Eagles history. He’s since increased it to 92.1, passing Bubby Brister (85.8), Bradford (86.4), Donovan McNabb (86.5), Mark Sanchez (86.6), Vick (87.7) and Carson Wentz (89.2) and moving into second place behind only Foles (93.2).

10. Hurts has recorded a passer rating of 94 or higher in his last six starts, equalling the franchise record. In 2018, Wentz had a 94 rating or higher in six straight starts. McNabb – who had five straight in 2006 – is the only other Eagles QB who’s had a rating of 94 or higher in four straight games. Hurts’ streak is also the longest active streak in the league.

