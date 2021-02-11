10 most reasonable ways the Packers can clear salary cap space this offseason

Even if the salary cap ends up around $180 million, the Green Bay Packers will need to clear a considerable amount of cap space before the start of the new league year next month.

Most NFL teams are facing tough financial situations entering 2021 and will need to make difficult decisions to adjust to a shrinking salary cap. Restructuring contracts – which requires committing more money to future caps – and both asking for significant paycuts from some players and outright cutting others are available options for teams, including the Packers.

Here is an in-depth breakdown of the most reasonable ways the Packers can reasonably clear cap space this offseason:

Restructuring David Bakhtiari's deal

The Packers can turn Bakhtiari's nearly $11.1 million roster bonus due next month into a signing bonus, spreading the charge out over future years and saving the Packers roughly $8.3 million on the 2021 cap. Bakhtiari tore his ACL and may miss a portion of next season, creating some risk in adding cap to future years, but the Packers view him – and paid him – as a foundational piece of the franchise. He's a five-time All-Pro and a potential future Hall of Famer. Converting the roster bonus to help the cap this year is a no brainer.

Restructuring Aaron Rodgers' deal

The Packers have plenty of options with Rodgers' deal, but only if they want to use them now. He has a $6.8 million roster bonus due next month. All of it can be converted into a prorated signing bonus, saving money now but adding more to the tab later. He also has a base salary of $14.7 million in 2021, providing another avenue for savings if the Packers want to convert some or most of it into a signing bonus. Again, these are moves that help the Packers in a big way now but also commit more money to Rodgers long-term. As it stands right now, the Packers have an out if they want to transition to the Jordan Love era in 2022. Restructuring Rodgers' deal would all but eliminate that option. This is an easy way to create a lot of cap space, but also the most complicated decision long-term.

Releasing Preston Smith

Smith's cap number is $16 million in 2021. While productive in 2019, Smith delivered only four sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 2020, creating the kind of sharp on-field regression capable of turning a veteran player into a cap casualty. The Packers could attempt to re-do or restructure Smith's deal, but the team could save $8 million by cutting him outright (with $8 million in dead cap) or $12 million (with $4 million in dead cap in both 2021 and 2022) if he's designated as a post-June 1 release.

Releasing Christian Kirksey

Kirksey finished strong, but he also missed five games to injury and was one of the lowest-graded starting linebackers in football at Pro Football Focus in 2020. His two-year deal could be cut in half and the Packers could save a little over $5.6 million in 2021 by releasing him. Maybe the Packers find a way to restructure his deal, or offer a big paycut with performance-laden incentives for earning back the money, but it's likely that Kirksey will become one of many veteran cap casualties in Green Bay and around the league.

Restructuring Za'Darius Smith's deal

Like Rodgers, Smith has both a roster bonus ($5 million) and large base salary ($10.75 million) due in 2021, providing options for pushing money into the future and saving on the cap now. Again, the Packers can convert some or most of that money into a signing bonus to save in 2021. Still only 28 and now a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Smith is likely viewed as a foundational part of the defense long term, so the Packers could entertain extending his deal past 2022 to create more immediate savings.

Releasing Dean Lowry

The extension Lowry signed during the 2019 season looks like an error by the Packers, and they'll have a chance to get out of it before the 2021 season. Cutting Lowry could save $3.3 million in 2021, or as much as $4.8 million if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut. Like the others, the Packers could approach Lowry with options, such as a paycut or restructure, to stay in Green Bay. It's certainly possible veteran players will prefer staying put in 2021, even with a massive paycut, over changing teams during a unique and challenging offseason.

Releasing/restructuring Rick Wagner

Wagner was a solid free-agent find by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who needed to replace Bryan Bulaga and add depth at offensive tackle entering 2021. Wagner played at a high level and was nothing short of a bargain for the Packers in 2020. His deal could be restructured or extended if the Packers see him as a part of their plans in 2021 and beyond. He could also be released, which would save the Packers $4.25 million this season. Wagner is 31 years old and has a lengthy injury history. Getting out of the deal after one solid year might be the best case scenario. However, his cap number is only $6 million in 2021, so it's possible the Packers view him as a valuable but cheap veteran starter at offensive tackle.

Restructuring/extending Adrian Amos' deal

Amos has a base salary of $4.9 million and a roster bonus of $1.5 million due in March, so there's cap space to be had here by pushing money into future years or extending his current deal past 2022. Like Za'Darius Smith, he's only 28 years old and an important part of the defense, both now and long term, so the Packers might be willing to risk adding money or years to his deal in return for immediate cap relief.

Extending Davante Adams

Adams, a first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final year of his deal in 2021. The Packers almost certainly want him in Green Bay past 2021, so an extension could make sense this offseason. His cap number is scheduled to be around $16.8 million. Backloading a new deal could lower his cap hit in 2021 but make him far more expensive in later years, when he'll be older and potentially less effective.

Restructuring Billy Turner

The Packers can save almost $6.2 million by making him a post-June 1 cut, but he might be too valuable to lose, especially at a $8.4 million cap hit in 2021. Maybe a restructure could work here. He has a base salary and roster bonus worth a little over $5.5 million this season.

Other potential moves

K Mason Crosby: The Packers can save $2.5 million by moving on, but going into 2021 with a new kicker seems unlikely. WR Devin Funchess: The Packers can save $1.27 million by cutting him. He opted out of the 2020 season and could be hard-pressed to make the roster. OL Lucas Patrick: The Packers can save $1.95 million by cutting him, but they likely view him as a cheap, reliable player along the offensive line. CB Josh Jackson: The Packers could save $1.33 million by cutting or trading him.

