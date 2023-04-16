10 most realistic options for the Bears at No. 9 in NFL draft

After trading the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Bears are still in a good position heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears have the ninth overall pick from the Carolina Panthers — along with three additional selections over the next three years and wide receiver DJ Moore — which gives general manager Ryan Poles an opportunity to bolster the roster.

While Chicago is sitting on the edge of the top 10, there are still a number of top prospects who could very well be on the board when the No. 9 pick rolls around. The trenches figure to be a focal point for the Bears in the draft, but there could be other options that could warrant that No. 9 pick.

With that in mind, here are the most realistic options for the Bears at ninth overall:

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

There’s a belief that Jalen Carter could fall to the Bears at No. 9 given his off-field concerns and poor pro day performance. Carter is everything that Matt Eberflus is looking for in a disruptive 3-technique to power his defense, but his draft stock has plummeted and has teams wondering if they’re willing to take a chance on him. Whether or not Chicago would choose to pull the trigger on Carter remains to be seen. But they did host him on a Top 30 visit.

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Assuming the Bears go offensive tackle at ninth overall, Paris Johnson Jr. could very well be the first tackle off the board. Unlike Skoronski, Johnson has the arm length that this Bears regime is looking for in an offensive tackle. He’s also a fit in the wide zone scheme that Chicago runs, where he would shore up the pass protection and be a solid contributor in the run game, where the Bears excelled last season. It also doesn’t hurt that Johnson is a former teammate of Justin Fields during their time at Ohio State, providing a sense of familiarity.

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

While Skoronski and Johnson have been popular links to the Bears during mock draft season, Broderick Jones is an underrated option for Chicago at ninth overall. Jones would help fill that gaping hole at tackle, and he’s a perfect scheme fit for the Bears. Jones is athletic and a nasty blocker, and he’s been solid both in pass protection and run blocking. Jones is someone who could be available if Chicago opts to trade back again in the first round.

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Another option at tackle is Darnell Wright, who’s been gaining plenty of interest from the Bears.Wright is a versatile offensive lineman who’s played both left and right tackle as a four-year starter at Tennessee. Wright is a reliable pass protector — not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games — but needs to improve as a run blocker. He allowed just eight pressures last season, per PFF. Wright would be a plug-and-play right tackle for Chicago, who recently hosted him for a Top 30 visit.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

It feels like a safe bet that the Bears are going offensive tackle at No. 9, and Peter Skoronski could be another homegrown product to join the roster. With the emphasis on protecting Justin Fields, Skoronski would be a solid addition. He allowed just six pressures and had the highest pass-blocking grade (93.0) in college football, via Pro Football Focus. While there’s concerns about whether Skoronski translates to a tackle at the pro level, if the Bears are picking him there, it’s an indication they believe he could fill the role.

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Don’t let the fact that Lukas Van Ness wasn’t a starter at Iowa downplay his value in the first round. The Bears need to shore up their pass rush, and Van Ness would the kind of disruptive defender that the team can build around. Not only does he know how to get after the quarterback, but he’s an asset against the run. Last season, Van Ness totaled 46 QB pressures and a 80.9 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. Van Ness grew up a Bears fan, which is something Poles has valued in his offseason additions.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Cornerback has been an underrated need for the Bears this offseason, and they didn’t make any moves in free agency to address it. That’s an indication that we could see Chicago target a cornerback early in the draft, perhaps even with their first pick, where Devon Witherspoon figures to be on the board. Witherspoon is the consensus top cornerback in this draft class, and it’s no surprise. He flies around in coverage, is a physical tackler and makes plays on the ball. Witherspoon would be the perfect complement opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside while Kyler Gordon plays exclusively in the slot.

EDGE Myles Murphy, Texas Tech

Chicago had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, so shoring up the defensive line is a top priority in the draft. Myles Murphy has a high motor and is explosive off the snap. He’s a big-time run defender who would help shore up one of the league’s worst run defenses, but he has work to do as a pass rusher. Murphy has met with the Bears twice during the pre-draft process, and he very well might be the guy.

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

It certainly sounds like cornerback is an option for the Bears at ninth overall, where Gonzalez is projected to be a top-10 pick. Chicago needs to find a solid third cornerback to pair with Johnson and Gordon, and Gonzalez could very well be the guy. Gonzalez was elite against deep passes, allowing two catches on nine targets for 69 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions on passes of 20 or more air yards. Gonzalez could help fortify a Bears secondary that has some playmakers and needs another ballhawk.

Trade down

Depending on how the board falls, another realistic option for the Bears is trading back for a second time in the first round. It sounds like Chicago is “open for business” when it comes to moving back from ninth overall. If there’s a team willing to move up to land a quarterback, offensive tackle or another top prospect at a premium position, the Bears could turn that into more draft picks and still manage to land a top player. The only question is how far back Poles would be willing to move.

