The 10 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft

When it comes to the 2021 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick will be crucial for the future of the franchise. The Steelers have done well in recent years with guys like T.J. Watt, Devin Bush and Bud Dupree. But picks like Terrell Edmunds and Artie Burns give reason for Pittsburgh fans to wonder if this year’s pick will be a hit or a miss.

Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 24 pick overall and assuming there are no trades, here are the 10 most reasonable guys to consider when the Steelers are on the clock. This is based on who the top 10 players were on the board when the Steelers went on the clock in 25 simulated one-round mock drafts. And sorry Steelers fans, there’s no Najee Harris here.

1-OT Christian Darrisaw | Virginia Tech

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2-LB Zaven Collins | Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

3-EDGE Gregory Rousseau | Miami

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

4-EDGE Jaelan Phillips | Miami

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

5-LB Nick Bolton | Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

6-OT Jalen Mayfield | Michigan

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

7-OT Teven Jenkins | Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

8-QB Mac Jones | Alabama

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

9-WR Kadarius Toney | Florida

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

10-OT Liam Eichenberg

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1

1