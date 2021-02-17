The 10 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft
When it comes to the 2021 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick will be crucial for the future of the franchise. The Steelers have done well in recent years with guys like T.J. Watt, Devin Bush and Bud Dupree. But picks like Terrell Edmunds and Artie Burns give reason for Pittsburgh fans to wonder if this year’s pick will be a hit or a miss.
Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 24 pick overall and assuming there are no trades, here are the 10 most reasonable guys to consider when the Steelers are on the clock. This is based on who the top 10 players were on the board when the Steelers went on the clock in 25 simulated one-round mock drafts. And sorry Steelers fans, there’s no Najee Harris here.
1-OT Christian Darrisaw | Virginia Tech
Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
2-LB Zaven Collins | Tulsa
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
3-EDGE Gregory Rousseau | Miami
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
4-EDGE Jaelan Phillips | Miami
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
5-LB Nick Bolton | Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
6-OT Jalen Mayfield | Michigan
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
7-OT Teven Jenkins | Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
8-QB Mac Jones | Alabama
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
9-WR Kadarius Toney | Florida
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
10-OT Liam Eichenberg
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
