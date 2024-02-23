The 10 most popular pizza toppings

Practically everyone loves pizza. A few toppings—pineapple, for one—stir plenty of controversy and emotions. But what are the 10 best toppings when it comes to a slice of life that impacts most appetites?

As we get closer to all of the March Madness—where eating is pizza is pretty much a requisite—we thought we’d check to see what toppings people like the best.

10. Spinach

Might have thought the bottom slot in the top 10 would have been reserved for pineapple. However—and probably much to Popeye’s excitement—it is spinach.

9. Pineapple

The most controversial of toppings. Some people wince at the mere mention of pineapple on pizza. And adding ham or bacon doesn’t make it any more tempting.

8. Green peppers

The vegetables continue a run, separated by pineapple. Plenty of people are willing to spice up their meals with green peppers.

7. Black olives

Another vegetable that makes the top 10 topping list, plenty of pizzas are adorned with black olives.

6. Extra cheese

Double or triple your pleasure by adding more and more cheese is always a solid choice when creating a delicious pizza.

5. Bacon

Plenty of people say bacon makes everything better. Pizza? Not sure about that—but we’re definitely willing to give it a try (and then probably keep trying).

4. Sausage

Honestly, we’re kind of surprised to find sausage as low as No. 4. Figured it would be in the top 2, or at the very least No. 3. And certainly not behind this next topping…

3. Onions

Hey, onions are great—fried, sautéed, on a burger or hot dog, we’re in! But on a pizza? No. 3?! It must be an acquired taste on pizza. (We’ll pass.)

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms at No. 2 is also an intriguing rank. While the fungi make pizza better for some people, it seems like mushrooms have always been the topping people pick off if it’s on there. But…we’ll take them over inions, please.

1. Pepperoni

The king of toppings is pepperoni. It’s a no-brainer, and one we salute. (Now, we’re off to order a pizza because of one pizza-based opinion we can all agree on: writing and reading about pizza makes you want to eat pizza.)

Story originally appeared on List Wire