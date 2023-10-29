10 of the most popular NFL wives and girlfriends of 2023

Current Popular NFL Wives and Girlfriends of the NFL

While Taylor Swift is the newest and the most popular girlfriend of the NFL, let us take a look at some other popular girlfriends and wives of NFL players…

Hailee Steinfield

The actress has reportedly been seeing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since May this year. While the couple is not very public about their relationship, Steinfield has been spotted attending the games.

Simone Biles

The Olympic gymnast married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year. She has been seen attending plenty of the games.

Brittany Mahomes

A very popular wife of the NFL is Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The couple started dating in high school, following each other to college, and eventually tying the knot in 2022. The couple now has two children, and Brittany is almost always seen in attendance.

Ciara

The R&B singer started dating Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in 2015, married in 2016, and now has two children together and one on the way. Ciara is almost always at the NFL games, supporting Wilson.

Hannah Sluss

The Bachelor alum is engaged to Miami Dolphins running back Jake Funk. Sluss is always seen traveling to Funk’s games and also making tasty snacks for the game.

Kylie McDevitt

Kylie has been married to famous Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce since 2018. The couple shares three children, and Kylie is almost always seen in attendance, even when she is about to go into labor.

Allison Kucharczyk

Allison started dating Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell in college and eloped in 2021. Kucharczyk became popular with her humorous TikToks of being an NFL wife. The couple is expecting their first child.

Alix Earle

The famous Tiktok star started dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios earlier this year. Earle kept it a mystery to fans, and the couple had fun teasing them… until Earle showed up at a game, making their relationship official to the public.

Marissa Mowry

Marissa Mowry started dating Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in High School, and they went to college together. Quickly after being drafted into the NFL, Lawrence and Mowry tied the knot. Mowry is always seen attending the games and loves celebrating Lawrence’s wins.

Olivia Culpo

The former Miss Universe is engaged to San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Culpo is always seen at the games and celebrates her fiances wins.

