10 of the most memorable moments in Yankees history

There have been a multitude of memorable moments in Yankees history. Whether it was last outs for World Series victories or players rewriting the record books, the storied history of this franchise is second to none.

So let's take a look at just a few of those moments, starting with a Yankees captain saying goodbye for the final time during his illustrious career...

9/29/14: "The Captain" Derek Jeter hangs up his cleats after 20 years

9/19/11: Mariano Rivera becomes the all-time saves leader with No. 602

11/4/09: Yankees seal their 27th World Series title against the Phillies

7/1/04: Derek Jeter flies into the Yankee Stadium stands for his iconic catch

10/16/03: Aaron Boone send Yanks to the 2003 World Series in walk-off fashion

10/31/01: Jeter's "Mr. November" walk-off homer in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series

10/21/98: Yankees sweep the Padres in the World Series to put a cherry on top of the 114-win regular season

10/18/77: Reggie Jackson becomes "Mr. October" with his 1977 World Series Game 6 performance

10/1/61: Roger Maris breaks Babe Ruth's single-season HR record with No. 61

10/8/56: Don Larsen throws the first -- and only -- perfect game in the World Series