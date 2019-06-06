10 most insane basketball dunks you've never seen in the NBA

Over the years, basketball has evolved from a sport that once centered on big men to one that glamorizes three-point shooters (think NBA All-Star point guards Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard). The one thing that has remained constant over the past several decades, though, is the intense love for those who can not only dunk but really dunk.

Since Phoenix Suns power forward Larry Nance won the NBA's first Slam Dunk contest in 1984, the league's players have upped the ante in terms of the skills involved. In 1988, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan beat Atlanta Hawks forward and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Dominique Wilkins with an iconic dunk from the free-throw line. Twelve years later, Vince Carter of the Toronto Raptors stunned fans with arguably the league's best slam dunk performance that included a 360-degree windmill and an "elbow-in-the-rim" dunk.

In more recent years, players have taken the slam dunk contest to new levels. In 2011, Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin dunked over a car. Three years ago, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine went back and forth in a memorable contest that involved a mascot on a hoverboard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The theatrics at these NBA contests often overshadow lesser-known athletes who occasionally make professional players look like amateurs. Thanks to the power of social media, however, some of these "everyday" athletes — including Canadian dunker Jordan Kilganon — are getting the name recognition they deserve.

Scroll through our slideshow to see some of the wildest dunks that have yet to be done in the NBA.