The 10 most important Wisconsin Badgers in 2023

With the new era of Wisconsin football also has come a new way to look at the team.

In the past, the most important Wisconsin Badgers entering the season were always the running back, each member of the offensive line, an inside linebacker or two, its defense up front and maybe the punter.

Now that entire rulebook is scrapped. Enter head coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and an entirely new approach to football.

Tressel runs a 3-3-5 hybrid defense with an emphasis on speed and athleticism. Longo runs an air raid offense that will spread defenses out and rely on wide receivers to make plays in open space. The new look is exciting, but Wisconsin’s rising ceiling cannot be reached without certain players performing on the field.

So here, almost a week away from kickoff, are the 10 most important Wisconsin Badgers to the 2023 season:

Honorable Mention:

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) defends the pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Alexander Smith

ILB Jake Chaney

DL James Thompson Jr

DL Darian Varner

WR Will Pauling

WR CJ Williams

WR Keontez Lewis

10. The Specialists (P Atticus Bertrams, K Nathanial Vakos)

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Ohio Bobcats place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) kicks a field goal against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half in the 2022 Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It is a new era of Wisconsin football, in which the Badgers added an Australian punter in the offseason.

My excitement for the move aside, both Bertrams and Vakos will play a pivotal role in Wisconsin’s first season under the new regime. I know the offense is fun to think about, and hopefully the team isn’t punting or kicking field goals.

But Wisconsin does still play in the Big Ten against strong defenses. I can guarantee there will be a few games this season that must be won in the low 20s. For that to be the case, the specialists both need to excel.

Bertrams takes over after several great years from Andy Vujnovich. Vakos, on the other hand, takes over a kicking job that was an Achilles heel to the 2022 team.

Also, Bertrams is a lefty punter. Who doesn’t love a lefty punter. He might be my favorite offseason addition by Fickell and the staff.

9. DL Isaiah Mullens

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Mullens is a 6th-year senior with plenty of games under his belt. He appears on this list because he represents a possible solution to something that may plague this year’s defense: stopping the run.

Defensive line is one of the team’s shallowest positions after Badger great Keeanu Benton left for the NFL. The defense was great when Benton was on the field last year, and was quite poor when he went to the bench. Mullens making his final season his best would do wonders for the unit’s ability to free up space for linebackers to play aggressively, stop opposing rushing attacks and return to playing like one of the nation’s best.

8. WR Chimere Dike (or any WR1)

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I’d put substantial money on Chimere Dike leading Wisconsin in several receiving categories. But if it isn’t him, slot the WR1 into this spot.

Wisconsin’s new offense will cycle through receivers quickly and work to highlight their ability with the ball in open space. It’s extremely tough to run that system to its best potential without the top wide receivers playing great football.

7. OLB Darryl Peterson

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defends New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As is the story with Isaiah Mullens and the rest of the defensive line needing to do more with Keeanu Benton gone to the NFL, a Nick Herbig-sized void is left along the edge and Darryl Peterson needs to seize that opportunity.

Peterson, along with many others inside the outside linebacker room, is a former four-star recruit with loads of potential. But he has yet to totally flash at the college level, whether that’s been due to snap count or growing acclimated to the college game.

The Badgers need quarterback pressure in the first year under DC Mike Tressel. While inside linebackers will play a sizable role, a top rusher on the outside must emerge. I’d bet on Peterson being the one.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 27: Safety Jason Taylor II #25 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys tackles running back Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

It’s hard to just say Braelon Allen here, as his backup Chez Mellusi can also get the job done. So we’ll go with the duo in the backfield.

Wisconsin runs an air raid offense now if you haven’t heard. But as has been the case with OC Phil Longo in the past, that doesn’t mean the running back position is forgotten about.

Allen and Mellusi will both be relied upon heavily to help the offense gain a rhythm. After all, it might be the strongest position on the offense next to the wide receiver room. The duo is important to the team’s success. If it stays healthy, both should have career years.

5. S Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0. Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

This is my favorite inclusion on this list. As I tweeted a few weeks ago, there may not be a better Wisconsin player on the field this year than Wohler.

All the national buzz Wisconsin-related has to do with Braelon Allen (top players in the sport, preseason All-America teams, etc). Yet I don't think there will be a 'better' player on the field this year than Hunter Wohler. Postseason awards should reflect that. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) August 15, 2023

The Badgers are deep and talented at safety, so Tressel has packages that include Kamo’i Latu and Travian Blaylock deep, then Wohler roving the field towards wherever the ball travels to. There was not a better player on the field during Wisconsin’s spring game, and I expect that to continue into the season.

Don’t be surprised if Wohler leads the team in several categories and proves to be the key cog in the defense.

4. ILB Maema Njongmeta

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunate news broke last week that Maema Njongmeta suffered a hand injury and will be forced to play with a club. Regardless, Tressel’s defensive scheme emphasizes linebacker play and will rely heavily upon last year’s leading tackler.

If Wohler doesn’t lead the team in tackles this year, Njongmeta will. He is Wisconsin’s most important player against the run and defending the middle of the field, an area in which teams had a lot of success last season.

Wisconsin’s defense will be great if Njongmeta and Wohler both have special seasons.

3. OC Phil Longo

Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo watches quarterback Marshall Howe (12) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

No, Phil Longo is not a player. But Wisconsin will only reach its ceiling and return to Indianapolis if the Longo experiment works from the start.

Whether it’s calling plays, dialing up the right balance of Allen/Mellusi and passing or just the general management of the offense, the Badgers’ 2023 season will rest largely on how Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator performs.

2. The Offensive Line

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whether it’s Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Jake Renfro (if healthy), Riley Mahlman, Michael Furtney, Joe Huber, Trey Wedig, etc, Longo’s offense won’t work if the line doesn’t return to its pre-2020 level of play.

The Graham Mertz critics put the team’s struggles solely on his back. But there has not been a bigger issue on the team since the downturn began in 2020 than inconsistent line play. This group appears to be set to reverse that course. It’s something that must happen if Wisconsin has any shot at becoming a legitimate threat with the ball in its hand.

1. QB Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Not much needs to be written here. Mordecai comes to Wisconsin with Russell Wilson-type hype, and has brought a collective hope that Wilson’s records can all be erased.

No single player will have more to do with the Badgers’ run to a Big Ten title than the new transfer quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire