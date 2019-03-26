The 10 most important White Sox in 2019: No. 7 Dylan Cease originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Last August, Michael Kopech gave a midseason jolt to the White Sox rebuilding effort. Eloy Jimenez figures to provide a similar energy boost when the season begins later this week in Kansas City. But White Sox fans won't have to live off that for the entire season. Another big-name prospect is expected to provide another midseason punch in 2019.

Dylan Cease was sensational last season, pitching well enough at Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham to earn the title of minor league pitcher of the year from MLB Pipeline. He went from one of the faces in a crowded rotation of the future for the White Sox to a guy who could potentially lead it.

It'll be tough to do better than the 2.40 ERA and 160 strikeouts Cease put up in 124 innings last season - including an eye-popping 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in just 52.1 innings after the midseason promotion to Birmingham - but it should say something about how good he was that people are hoping for a repeat performance to the point of expecting it.

Cease isn't one to get caught up in anything, much less worry about making his stay at Triple-A Charlotte a brief one. But that could very well happen if he has a 2019 that looks anything like his 2018 did.

General manager Rick Hahn said multiple times during the offseason that Cease is on a similar track to the one Kopech was on last year, when the top-ranked pitching prospect in the organization made his major league debut in August. So seeing Cease reach the South Side in a similar timeframe wouldn't be at all surprising. But Cease could potentially advance faster than Kopech did, considering Kopech experienced a stretch of very poor results in the middle of last season. If Cease doesn't have a rocky stretch like that, perhaps he'll reach the big leagues sooner. But it is important to the White Sox that Cease log a good number of innings at Triple-A. And in a season where the team isn't expected to contend for a playoff spot, there's no rush to get him to the majors.

Regardless of when Cease arrives - though barring something unexpected, it should be before the conclusion of the 2019 season - it will be huge for the White Sox in their ongoing rebuilding effort. While Kopech's Tommy John surgery dampened the excitement over his immediate future, being able to bring up Kopech, Jimenez and Cease, the top three prospects in the organization, in the span of 12 months would be one heck of a display of progress in a rebuilding project now in its third year.

Of course, three guys can't power a transition from rebuilding to contending all by themselves. Another wave of prospects will have to reach the South Side before things can jump to the next level. But these three rebuild stars are one heck of a foundation to lay, and Cease is a part of that. He might be one of the biggest parts of that and the White Sox long-term championship hopes.

