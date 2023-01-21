The 10 most important Saints players, coaches, and front office execs of 2023

Every offseason comes with changes and commitments across the NFL. The New Orleans Saints have committed to their coaching staff for the time being and while that likely means changes are on the way at key positions across the roster, the Saints will see some familiar faces return in 2023. Those returning players, coaches and front office staff members will be pivotal to the team’s success in 2023.

The Saints are hoping to improve on their recent and disappointing 7-10 finish. But finishing with a better record won’t be enough. This organization wants to be back in the playoffs and winning postseason matchups. In order to get that done, big names are going to have to make big impacts. Here are the 10 most important Saints of 2023:

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Saints recently committed to keeping things going with the majority of the coaching staff, Carmichael included. Now, while there may be some nuances here that we simply are not aware of yet like whether or not he will be calling plays, it seems likely that will indeed be the case. That makes Carmichael and his success or failure critically intertwined with the team’s success or failure.

The offense struggled mightily in 2022. The experienced situation issues like third downs, red zone possessions, procedural penalties, personnel decisions and more. These concerns cannot arise again in if the Saints want to have success in 2023. While Carmichael’s name might not be the most well-regarded amongst the New Orleans fanbase at this time, his importance is less about popularity than it is about being a massive piece in the the team’s outlook next season.

Vice president of football administration Khai Harley

It’s about time you got to know Khai Harley. https://t.co/Ygfi1FL1Aw pic.twitter.com/Estcxir214 — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 6, 2022

Here we are again. The Saints are set to be tens of millions of dollars over the NFL salary cap in 2023. But no need to worry because cap guru Harley is still in the building. His name will start to pick up steam for future general manager positions there is no doubt about that. But with no such positions currently open (at least for now), New Orleans are again the benefactors of Harley’s expertise.

Not only will he play a larger role in restructuring contracts as general manager Mickey Loomis mulls tough personnel decisions along with head coach Dennis Allen, but Harley’s moves will be made to open up spending room for the Saints to add talent via free agency. His creative maneuvering will be necessary to the success of the team that has plenty of holes to fill, talent to retain and that could look into a luxury add here and there. If New Orleans hopes to win more games in 2023, but will not be making big changes on the coaching staff, that means they put a lot of the onus on the roster. Harley’s work allows them to revamp that roster whose talent may have been overestimated last year.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Every team needs a Jordan. Particularly in uncertain times like what the Saints have awaiting ahead. Any team that does not have a clear and obvious answer at quarterback is in some way rebuilding. Call it “retooling”, “reloading” or “tinkering” if you like, the bottom line is the Saints are a rebuilding team. If they want to rebuild quickly and efficiently, players like Jordan are the key.

As one of the team’s leaders, both in attitude and example, the franchise’s all-time sack record holder will be charged with helping to maintain the locker room, demand the best from his teammates and hold himself and others accountable if things are not improving. Jordan will be one of several captains that will take on those responsibilities, so he will not be at it along. But his words and expressions carry a lot of water and will be key to insuring success in 2023.

Linebacker Demario Davis

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Jordan, Davis is one of the team’s core leaders and their emotional center. From pregame huddles to on-field production to everything that goes into the week’s preparation, the 2022 Pro Bowler is vital. He is a primary contributor to the club’s lifeblood.

Davis led an impressive linebacker unit last year and is a major part of the defensive success the team experienced in 2022. In order for that success to carry over, hopefully with a more efficient offense, Davis will have to continue to lead and play at the high-level he has achieved since arriving in New Orleans in 2018. Though he once helped to revitalize the team’s defense, he is now tasked with maintain it.

Wide receiver Chris Olave

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints want to improve on offense, they have the weapons to do it. Finding the right quarterback will be key, but having a dependable receiver like Olave is a huge step in the right direction. His offseason focuses will be placed on adding size and eliminating some of the drops he encountered this season. If he achieves both of those goals over the summer while maintain his top-end speed, Olave can be an unstoppable piece to help boost what was at times a stagnant offense.

His growth from year one to year two does not have to be drastic for him to be a vital part of the team’s future. He crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his rookie season. However, if that development is a sizable one, he could help to raise both the floor and ceiling of what offense will look like in New Orleans.

Defensive end Payton Turner

AP Photo/Butch Dill

While defensive end Carl Granderson will be vital to the team’s ability to rush the passer in 2023 after showing impressive and promising steps forward last year, Turner has a tall task ahead of him. The former first-round pick could be in for a larger role next season if the team moves on from 2018 first-rounder defensive end Marcus Davenport.

The Saints will need Turner to take notable steps ahead in his process both in terms of on-field translation and health. While he has shown a propensity to flash and though those flashes are often impressive one, consistency will be the aspiration next season. New Orleans could undergo a number of changes on the defensive line so watching a top draft investment pan out would be massively helpful.

VP/Assistant general manager - college scouting Jeff Ireland

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of draft prospects panning out, the person who leads that charge could be in for a major ask in 2023. There is a chance, depending on how things go in free agency, that Ireland could be tasked with finding the team a potential starting quarterback in this year’s class. Something the team has not had to do much in the last decade and a half.

With prospects like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Florida’s Anthony Richardson at least being in striking distance of the Saints early second-round selection, there is a good chance Ireland and New Orleans invest at the position. And unlike previous investments at the position, the Saints could be on the hunt for a player that run the offense for years to come. The hit rate on quarterbacks is always a volatile landmine. But if Ireland hits one out of the park when the Saints need it most, he could end up being the most integral piece to the team’s future.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

If you need an illustration of just how important Lattimore is to the success of the Saints, look no further than their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing 11 weeks of play with a lacerated kidney keeping him sideline, Lattimore returned to the gridiron only to seal the Saints’ first victory against the Eagles in 3 years with a pick-six.

It is always easy to see just how central the 2017 defensive rookie of the year is. The defense is entirely different when Lattimore is on the field. That is not to ignore the Saints have had with the cornerback group over the years when tasked to take on the “next man up” mentality. But offenses are massively impacted by the presence of Lattimore and the threat he presents. Much like Davis and Jordan, he is an undeniably important piece going into 2023.

Tight end Taysom Hill

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

More like “offensive weapon” than anything else, Hill’s ability to take over a game was on full display in 2022. Unfortunately, the inconsistency of the team’s offensive game plans would sometimes curb that impact and at times downright underutilize him. That can not be the case in 2023. Which ultimately falls back on Carmichael as the play caller, but Hill has to continue to prove that he can make good on his opportunities.

He did it all last year scoring touchdowns as a passer, receiver and runner while continuing his impressive work on several special teams units. Next season, Hill should be a focal point of every week’s offensive game plan. Especially with a looming suspension expected to impact running back Alvin Kamara’s availability for multiple games. In fact, if the Saints are not able to find an option at quarterback that they feel comfortable with as a starter Week 1, Hill could even be in consideration to lead the offense. Would be quite the turnaround from not being a part of the conversation last offseason, but makes him that much more important.

Head coach Dennis Allen

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Finally, where the buck stops. Allen has openly accepted accountability for the disappointing finish in 2022 noting that whether it be success or failure, it all starts at head coach. That is a big and positive step for Allen as he heads into 2023. That perspective is one that will either lead him to making improvements across the roster, philosophy, scheme and more with eye toward a better performance next season.

But if he comes up short, the team’s faltering will be a loud one. Like Carmichael, Allen could be looking at a season that insures not only short-term success but long-term impact. For better or worse 2023 defines the future of Allen’s career. A challenge that must be a welcome one rather than an intimidating one. Allen bet on himself and his staff this offseason, so the improvements have to come immediately when September football rolls around. Otherwise, things could get murky quickly in New Orleans.

