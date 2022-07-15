10 most important players for the 2022 Detroit Lions

It is no secret that the Detroit Lions have been in the dark ages for quite some time, but that can all change in 2022. To get there, I listed my top 10 most important players for the Detroit Lions to find some success and finally break through as a franchise.

10. DJ Chark

When the WR signed in the offseason, many fans across the league said it was an overpay, or that he was a flash in the pan. In order for the Lions to have a successful season, they are hoping Chark can stay healthy and make the type of impact he made in Jacksonville when he broke out a few short years ago.

9. DeShon Elliott

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DeShon Elliott has the talent, it’s all about consistency with him. If the Lions wish to succeed in 2022, they will need a heck of a lot more out of their Safeties, and Elliot is in a prime position, much like DJ Chark, to revitalize their careers.

8. Rookies not Named Aidan Hutchinson

Third-round pick Kerby Joseph goes through drills during Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility.

Lionsrr Rook

The rookies do not need to make a massive impact, but they need to see the field and show the coaching staff why they were selected. The 2022 NFL Draft class for the Detroit Lions needs to have a few hit selections, even if they can get a few solid contributors or role players, 2022 could see a huge bump in how the season finishes.

7. Running Backs

Lions running backs D’Andre Swift, left, and Jamaal Williams walk off the field with running backs coach Duce Staley after practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park.

Lions

D’Andre Swift is personally one of my favorite backs in the entire NFL, but the Lions need to have a deep backfield if they want to protect Jared Goff and some of the new faces on the offense. A good run game is key to managing games and keeping the defense off the field in tight situations. If the Lions can get consistent dependable running back play, they should improve their already highly ranked red zone run game.

6. T.J Hockenson

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes through drills during practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park.

Lions

Considered by many as the current face of the franchise (Aidan Hutchinson will be once camp officially begins) but he needs to stay healthy, and build on an already successful career. Having healthy Detroit Lions weapons in Hockenson Swift, and Chark is a recipe for improvement.

5. Jeff Okudah

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah practices during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

When you select a DB as high as Detroit did in 2020, you expect the corner to be one of the game’s elite. Okudah has run into some injury issues in his short career, but a healthy and locked-in Okudah would immediately make the other DBs lives that much easier, and improve a below-average defense.

4. Offensive Line

A cohesive offensive line is usually a good indicator of the team’s success. If the offensive line, RT Penei Sewell especially, can work towards elite status, Goff, Swift, and others will start to have an easier time allowing the game to slow down for them.

3. Amon Ra St. Brown

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores a touchdown during the first half of the Lions’ 37-30 win over the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Ford Field.

After a break-out season, St.Brown needs to take another leap for the Lions to drastically improve. We talked about the importance of DJ Chark, Hockenson, and Swift already. But if St.Brown can take a leap, when Jameson Williams is healthy, paired with the improved run game and O-line, could make Detroit’s offense an attractive destination, and possibly a QB away from competing.

2. Jared Goff

Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during practice in minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park.

Lions

Regardless of who suits up in 2023, Goff has enough talent to lead a team to a winning season, and if he ends up not being the guy, is good enough not to make the Lions much worse. But if we’re talking about 2022, and how to improve from last year, better QB play from Goff is a must.

1. Aidan Hutchinson

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stretches during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Aidan is listed as number 1 for many reasons. One being he was just selected #2 overall, but he is also expected to anchor the pass rush and defense of the Detroit Lions for years to come. if the Lions want to be better than last year, they need to hope their 2022 #2 overall pick ensures they don’t see #2 overall in next year’s draft, or #2 in any drafts while he is in Detroit. Elite pass rushers are hard to come by, and if he is that, paired with an improved Okudah, and much-improved offense, the Lions could shock many in 2022-2023.

