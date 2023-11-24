The 10 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 13

It’s the holiday weekend, and you are likely enjoying several days off from work that will be filled with family, friends, shopping, and football.

While Saturday is usually the biggest day for college football, we get a lot of Friday games this week as well as rivalry week ensues across the nation. It’s a week that will give us some of the best games of the year with some of the biggest stakes as teams work to either stay in the hunt for conference championships or a spot in the College Football Playoff, while others work to simply become bowl eligible.

So are you wanting to see which games are the most important for you to watch over the next couple of days? We’ve got you covered.

No. 13 Oklahoma vs. TCU

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When: Friday, November 24, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: In a normal week, this one might not make our list of games to watch, but since it’s on a Friday morning and there aren’t many other games on, we suggest you watch it. If Oklahoma defeats TCU on Friday and that win is followed by a Texas win and an Oklahoma State loss, the Sooners clinch a berth to the Big 12 Championship game against Texas, which would be an incredibly important game in terms of College Football Playoff spots.

No. 7 Texas vs. Texas Tech

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

When: Friday, November 24, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: This is another key game in terms of a CFP spot, and also one that could strengthen Oregon’s resume should the Red Raiders find a way to win. They are playing well at the moment, and get this game at home, so there’s a real chance that they can give the Longhorns a fight.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

When: Saturday, November 25, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: It’s The Game, what more do I need to say? This is quite possibly the game of the year, and expected to be one that goes down to the wire. For the Ducks, neither outcome is really better than the other, with a loss from either team benefiting Oregon. A perfect chance to sit back and relax, enjoying some great football.

No. 14 LSU vs. Texas A&M

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This game has no impact on Oregon as a team, but it could be big when it comes to the Heisman Trophy race. Jayden Daniels is currently slightly ahead of Bo Nix in the betting odds, but this will be his last chance to play before the voting takes place, while Nix could potentially have an extra game, should the Ducks win on Friday. Let’s see what Daniels can do in his final game.

Colorado vs. Utah

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 12:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: This is a game that could benefit Oregon when it comes to resume, but not by much. Utah needs to win, and win big. If they do, there’s a chance they could get back into the top 25 and help the Ducks’ strength of record look a little bit better at the end of the year.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Auburn

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: The Iron Bowl is a must-watch game every year, even if it is not projected to be among the most competitive of the weekend. These two always play each other tough, and a potential Alabama loss would really open things up for the Ducks in the CFP.

No. 15 Arizona vs. Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: Depending on what the Ducks do on Friday night against the Beavers, this could be the biggest game on the slate for Oregon fans. If the Ducks beat Oregon State, it doesn’t matter, but should the Beavers win, then Oregon will need a loss from Arizona to make it into the Pac-12 title game.

No. 4 Washington vs. Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 1:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: There’s no chance I wasn’t going to recommend that you watch the final Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State as Pac-12 foes. While the game will continue into the future, it won’t have the same stakes that it has had in the past. This will be a memorable game, no matter the outcome.

No. 5 Florida State vs. Florida

When: Saturday, November 25, 4:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: Here is our first chance to see what Florida State looks like without Jordan Travis at the helm. If they can keep the season alive over the next two weeks and stay undefeated, they’ve got a playoff spot. If not, everything opens up behind them.

No. 18 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 25, 4:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: This game holds no weight on anything for teams who aren’t involved, but it will be the last game that we have to watch on Pac-12 Network, so that itself feels important. Let’s all sit through one last mediocre showing together, and send it off the right way.

