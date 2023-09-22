The 10 most important games for Oregon fans to watch in Week 4

If we were to view the first three weeks of the college football season as an appetizer, then Saturday is the beginning of the main course. While non-conference play is behind us in more of the nation, we get a total of six matchups between ranked teams on Saturday afternoon and night, with some major inter-league battles that could have major ramifications when it comes to conference championships down the road.

In the Pac-12, there are a ton of games that Duck fans need to tune into outside of Oregon’s top-20 battle against the Colorado Buffaloes, and there are some matchups nationwide that Duck fans should tune into as well.

Here’s a quick viewing guide on everything you should be paying attention to this weekend:

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

When: Saturday, September 23 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: This one has nothing to do with the Pac-12 or Oregon’s season outlook, but it is one of the marquee games on the slate and can occupy a TV while you are waiting for the Ducks to kick off. It could end up featuring a team that Oregon might see down the road should they make it to the College Football Playoff.

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah

When: Saturday, September 23 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This is the type of game that we were salivating over before the season started. UCLA is a tough team with a promising young QB, and Utah is a physical unit that can surprise some people in the conference championship race this season. It seems like QB Cam Rising is likely going to make his return this week, which makes this game all the more important to watch.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

When: Saturday, September 23 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: Another game that doesn’t have a direct impact on the Ducks, but one that will certainly drive some conversation after the weekend is over. It’s not often you see Alabama fighting for their season this early on in the year. If you have a two-screen set-up, you should obviously watch Oregon vs. Colorado and Utah vs. UCLA in this window. However, if you’ve got a third screen, I wouldn’t shy away from this game.

Texas Tech at West Virginia

When: Saturday, September 23 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Why to Watch: Got a fourth screen? Maybe turn this game on. If not, I recommend that Oregon fans at least keep tabs on Texas Tech this week as they face the Mountaineers. Duck fans should be massive Red Raider fans the rest of the way, trying to make that Week 2 win look better than it already does.

No. 20 Miami vs. Temple

When: Saturday, September 23 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Why to Watch: Similar to the Texas Tech game, I wouldn’t necessarily dedicate one of my limited screens to this game, but I certainly will be keeping tabs on it. It appears that Mario Cristobal has a dynamic offense? I can’t say I saw that coming. Let’s see how long that can keep up.

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State

When: Saturday, September 23 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This has always been one of the most intriguing early-season Pac-12 matchups in my mind. While both Oregon State and Washington State have looked really good early on, it will be this weekend that we can finally see how good either team really is. This game also comes at a perfect time for Duck fans, who can switch over after Oregon vs. Colorado comes to a close.

Arizona at Stanford

When: Saturday, September 23 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: The Ducks will travel down to Stanford next week, so it will be good to see the Cardinal one more time before that game. However, I don’t know that Oregon fans should be too concerned with Stanford at this point. Arizona, on the other hand, looks like a team that could potentially beat some of the upper-tier teams in the conference. Getting a look at them will be important, though the Ducks don’t play them in the regular season this year.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

When: Saturday, September 23 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: NBC

Why to Watch: Outside of Oregon vs. Colorado, this is undoubtedly the marquee matchup of the day. A top-10 showdown with two incredibly popular brands will be fun to watch. If you can split your screens between this game and Oregon State vs. Washington State, that looks like a perfect Saturday afternoon to me.

No. 24 Iowa State at No. 7 Penn State

When: Saturday, September 23 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: It’s almost unfortunate that this game is being played at the same time as the Ohio State-Notre Dame game, and the Oregon State-Washington State game. If you have three screens, great. However, some will have to choose between the three, and that’s not an easy choice to make. I’m going with the other two, but this game between Penn State and Iowa is going to be very good.

California at No. 8 Washington

When: Saturday, September 23 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: For a nightcap, I want to get another look at Washington. While they aren’t facing very great competition in California, there are only a couple more chances for us to see the Huskies before Oregon goes up to Seattle for that incredibly important showdown between likely a pair of top-10 teams.

