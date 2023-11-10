The 10 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 11

One of the very few benefits of having your team’s game kick off at 7:30 p.m. is that it allows you to enjoy some of the best football games throughout the day across the nation.

For Oregon Duck fans, that will be the case on Saturday as they wait until after dark for their clash with the USC Trojans. Fortunately, there are a number of really important and entertaining games taking place throughout the day, many of which will hold significant weight in the race for the College Football Playoff.

So where should you be looking on Saturday as you wait for the Ducks to kick off that night? We’ve got you covered on what to watch:

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

When: Saturday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This is undoubtedly the biggest game of the weekend and the biggest game that Michigan will have played thus far in the season. It will likely tell us a lot about a team that hasn’t been tested yet, but projects to be in the mix down to the very end.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Kentucky

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: If there’s any team that Oregon fans should be rooting against at this point in the season, it’s Alabama. Should both the Ducks and Crimson Tide win out and end the year with 1 loss, there’s a real chance that the final CFP spot is decided on between them. To be honest, the Crimson Tide will probably get it with a better resume. Should Alabama lose before then, though, it would greatly benefit the Ducks.

Texas Tech vs. No. 16 Kansas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: Since we’re talking resumes, it wouldn’t hurt if Oregon’s got a bit stronger. Could Texas Tech help them out? It seems like a big ask, going up against a ranked team with their backup QB, but who knows, maybe it could happen.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Colorado

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: This one doesn’t have massive ramifications on Oregon, but Arizona has turned into one of the most watchable teams in the Pac-12 this year, and Colorado is always highly entertaining, win or lose.

Miami vs. No. 4 Florida State

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, November 11, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: A loss from Florida State knocks them out of the College Football Playoff race, since they don’t have the strength of record to justify getting in as a one-loss team. That means we will be watching them closely each step of the way throughout November. Might Mario Cristobal want to offer a helping hand to his old team?

No. 16 Utah vs. No. 5 Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This is undoubtedly one of the biggest games on the Saturday slate, with Washington once again going up against a tough team in the Pac-12. After seeing the Huskies get back on track last week against USC, I don’t have high expectations for an upset, but this should definitely be an entertaining game with big ramifications in the Pac-12 race.

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Missouri

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: This is another game that doesn’t have any ramifications for the Ducks, but it will be an entertaining matchup between two ranked teams during a window where Oregon fans should be watching games. It can’t hurt to keep tabs on it.

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 11, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This completes the trio of big-time games on Saturday, with Georgia facing a top-10 matchup against Ole Miss. With the way that the Bulldogs have looked as of late, it’s hard to assume that we are in for an upset, but November often brings chaos to college football, so who knows what could happen.

No. 7 Texas vs. TCU

When: Saturday, November 11, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: Along with Alabama, this is the other team that Oregon fans have to be rooting against the most. Should Texas win out, and Oregon win out, that final CFP spot could come down to either of them, and Texas has an argument for the stronger record. None of that matters if the Longhorns lose before then.

Arizona State vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, November 11, 6:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: UCLA has been a decently fun watch this season, and a week from now, Oregon will travel down to Arizona State to face the Sun Devils. That’s enough reason to have this one on the TV for a bit before the Ducks kick off on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire