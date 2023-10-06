The 10 most important games for Oregon fans to watch in Week 5

The Oregon Ducks are enjoying a well-timed bye week at the moment, getting ready for a tough slate of games that starts with a trip up to Seattle a week from now to face the No. 7 Washington Huskies. While the Ducks, and Duck fans, take advantage of the week off, there are a handful of incredibly appealing college football games to be entertained by.

While we look at the slate of games most weeks and highlight some of the most important games for Oregon fans to watch based on the impacts they have for the Ducks, we are going to open it up a bit this week and include some high-quality viewings, even though the game may not have a direct impact on Dan Lanning’s team.

With that being said, here are the 11 most important games for Duck fans to tune into this weekend.

Illinois vs. Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

When: Friday, October 6 | 5 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: I’ll admit, this probably isn’t a matchup that gets your blood pumping to start off the week, but these are two Big Ten teams that Oregon will play in the next two years. It could be worth it to freshen up on the product they’re putting on the field.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: Here’s the marquee game that you came to see. The Red River Rivalry is undoubtedly the top game on the skate this week, with both Texas and Oklahoma looking to prove that they’re playoff worth in 2023.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, October 7 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This isn’t technically a game between ranked teams, but it should be. Maryland is undefeated and playing as well as they have in years. We’ll see if they can shake up the CFP race and give Ohio State a tough game.

No. 21 Missouri vs. No. 23 LSU

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This game doesn’t have any real ramifications for the Ducks, but it should be an entertaining match and could potentially impact the Heisman Trophy race with Jayden Daniels looking like a potential contender.

UCLA vs. No. 13 Washington State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 12 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: This should be a thrilling game, with UCLA favored to beat the No. 13 Cougars at home. Is Washington State as good as its record? They’ve got a great chance to prove it in this game.

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: Another game that doesn’t have much to do with the Ducks, but Alabama and Texas A&M are projected to have a tight game, despite the Aggies being unranked and without their starting QB for the rest of the year, This Alabama team looks unlike it has in past years, so watching them try to figure things out will be interesting going forward.

Arizona State vs. Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 3:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: I am looking forward to seeing Colorado after these two games vs. Oregon and USC. We know that they can at least score with the Trojans, but I want to see how badly they can beat up on the bottom teams of the Pac-12. That will give us a good idea about where to rank them in the conference going forward.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 20 Kentucky

When: Saturday, October 7 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: Much like Alabama, it appears that this Georgia team is not as dominant as past Georgia teams, so I want to see them play against a solid Kentucky team and see what happens. The Bulldogs got pushed by an unranked Auburn last week, so this game should be interesting.

California vs. No. 15 Oregon State

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 7 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: Cal put up a lot of offensive numbers on Washington a couple of weeks ago, so can they do the same against Oregon State? Will the Beavers’ offense be able to do much against the Golden Bears? This will be another Pac-12 game that gives us a good idea of where the teams in the middle tier stand.

No. 9 USC vs. Arizona

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 7 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: Can USC bounce back from a tough performance in a win over Colorado last week? Will an Arizona team that hung around with Washington a week ago be able to do the same with USC? Can the Trojans’ defense find a way to improve after last week? All questions that we really need answers to, and ones we will get on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire