10 most important Bills of 2022: No. 9 Tyler Bass

The Buffalo Bills are readying to hit the field for 2022 training camp. It starts on July 24.

For the first time since the golden years of the franchise, the Bills have high hopes attached to them. Some in Buffalo are saying it’s a “Super Bowl or bust” type of year.

While football is undoubtedly a team game, there are individuals that will have more responsibility on their shoulder than the rest of their teammates. Some are obvious while others are a bit below the surface.

Next up on our list of the 10 most important Bills players for the 2022 season is Tyler Bass:

Background

Buffalo Bills assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley speaks with kicker Tyler Bass (2)

Position: Kicker

Age: 25

Experience: 3rd season

2022 cap hit: $895K (via Spotrac)

2021 recap

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass

After setting a franchise record for most single season points (141), Bass followed that up with another productive 2021 season. He did not surpass that total number of points (135), however, he improved his field goal percentage. Bass was 28-of-32 on field goal attempts and hit all 51 of his extra-point kicks.

In two short years, it has been steady as she goes for Bass.

Despite that, the Bills’ postseason meltdown in the final 13 seconds did include Bass…

Big question: Can the Bills still depend on Bass?

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills

Again, Bass has played well so far in his career. He was overlooked at the 2020 NFL draft and the Bills swooped in. His big leg is what really stands out.

But as referenced, there are huge Super Bowl expectations for this team. A lot of that could depend on the thinnest of margins–Say, like a field goal or two…

But adding to this equation is the holder and coordinator situations.

For Bass, the best-case scenario might be punter Matt Haack upsetting rookie draft pick Matt Araiza in their training camp battle. Bass and Haack already have chemistry

Considering Buffalo invested a draft pick in Araiza, they’ll want him and Bass to get on the same page. That mission will begin in training camp.

Additionally, there’s special teams coordinator Matt Smiley’s promotion to that role. He replaces Heath Farwell and hopefully that’s a seamless transition for the entire unit–but you never know.

2022 outlook

Rookie kicker Tyler Bass

The Bills should be able to depend on Bass as long as he gets things worked out with his holder. Thankfully, Buffalo has an entire regular season for any kinks to be worked out when it comes to their holder. The real pressure-packed moments will always be in the postseason.

Plus, if Araiza really does have any huge struggles, it’s unlikely Haack would even get picked up if the Bills were to cut him. He could be brought back–but hopefully that’s not the case.

