10 most important Bills of 2022: No. 7 Jordan Poyer/Micah Hyde

The Buffalo Bills are readying to hit the field for 2022 training camp. It starts on July 24.

For the first time since the golden years of the franchise, the Bills have high hopes attached to them. Some in Buffalo are saying it’s a “Super Bowl or bust” type of year.

While football is undoubtedly a team game, there are individuals that will have more responsibility on their shoulder than the rest of their teammates. Some are obvious while others are a bit below the surface.

Next up on our list of the 10 most important Bills players for the 2022 season is…a twist: both Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde:

Background

Buffalo Bills defensive back Micah Hyde (23) (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Micah Hyde

Position: Safety

Age: 31

Experience: 10th season

2022 cap hit: $5.6 million (via Spotrac)

Jordan Poyer

Position: Safety

Age: 31

Experience: 10th season

2022 cap hit: $10.7 million (via Spotrac)

2021 recap

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The story of Hyde and Poyer in the Buffalo secondary is almost rinse and repeat each year since 2017: They play great and get overlooked.

On occasion, one of the two will get well-deserved accolades. Hyde was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and Poyer earned an All-Pro honor last season. Even then, a bit of a backhand went Poyer’s way as he was not named a Pro Bowler…

But on 2021 specifically, the nothing short of elite play from this duo helped the Bills whether the storm without lockdown cornerback Tre’Davious White after his knee injury. They were excellent.

Big question: Will distractions matter?

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and safety Micah Hyde (23) . (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Bills, for good reason, have become accustomed to just expecting good play out of Hyde and Poyer each year. They should be able to continue doing so for at least the next couple of seasons considering their age, experience and playing style.

But this offseason Poyer raised the contract extension question. He will be a free agency after this year and already expressed a desire to get that settled before the regular season. But does that happen?

Story continues

2022 outlook

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammate Micah Hyde #23. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

This is a question that’s hard to answer. It really depends on Poyer’s contract.

If it gets done soon, then of course expect the same top-tier play from this pair.

But if it doesn’t, we’re in uncharted waters a bit. Under the watch of head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills haven’t seen anyone openly have a contract dispute with the team. Will the coach and player handle that well?

A good bet would be expecting things to play out OK and the Bills might need that. White is likely to miss some early parts of next season due to his knee injury and first-round rookie Kaiir Elam will have a lot of weight on his shoulders. Hyde and Poyer playing at a top level would help Elam out.

1

1