10 most important Bills of 2022: No. 5 Mitch Morse

The Buffalo Bills are readying to hit the field for 2022 training camp. It starts on July 24.

For the first time since the golden years of the franchise, the Bills have high hopes attached to them. Some in Buffalo are saying it’s a “Super Bowl or bust” type of year.

While football is undoubtedly a team game, there are individuals that will have more responsibility on their shoulder than the rest of their teammates. Some are obvious while others are a bit below the surface.

Next up on our list of the 10 most important Bills players for the 2022 season is Mitch Morse:

Background

Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown pass with center Mitch Morse (60) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Center

Age: 30

Experience: 8th season

2022 cap hit: $8 million (via Spotrac)

2021 recap

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Morse originally came to the Bills as one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL which made him a lightning rod for attention. Since then, that’s changed and Morse has been a steady player.

He has a good relationship with quarterback Josh Allen and that showed again in 2021. Performance wise, we’ll defer to Pro Football Focus.

Morse graded on the above average side of PFF’s metrics as a pass blocker. On run plays he was below average.

The breakdown:

Pass blocking: 69.9

Run blocking: 60.0

Overall: 63.4 (24th best)

Big question: Can Morse bring the line together?

Bills center Mitch Morse (USAT photo)

Morse anchors the middle of the Bills’ O-line. He calls things out pre-snap like Allen does and it’s an important job.

PFF suggests his own personal play can improve. But what could help Morse is helping get the new additions and young faces with him on the offensive line on the same page.

Ryan Bates is slated to start on his right, as he just re-signed with the Bills. However, he only has started a handful of games.

Then there’s the addition of Pro Bowler Rodger Saffold on Morse’s left. Morse is part of the way this whole O-line will learn to gel together.

2022 outlook

Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons Allen’s mobility has helped the Bills’ offensive line look better than it is. PFF ranked the Buffalo line, as a whole, only the 20th best in the NFL last season.

If that status improves, it’s likely because the run blocking gets better. That’s why Saffold and Bates are the likely starters next to Morse because that’s where they thrive.

Hopefully this group meshes well and is an under-the-radar reason why the Bills have an excellent offense again in 2022. Morse will play a big part there.

