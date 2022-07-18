10 most important Bills of 2022: No. 10 Dawson Knox

The Buffalo Bills are readying to hit the field for 2022 training camp. It starts on July 24.

For the first time since the golden years of the franchise, the Bills have high hopes attached to them. Some in Buffalo are saying it’s a “Super Bowl or bust” type of year.

While football is undoubtedly a team game, there are individuals that will have more responsibility on their shoulder than the rest of their teammates. Some are obvious while others are a bit below the surface.

First up on our list of the 10 most important Bills players for the 2022 season is Dawson Knox:

Background

Position: Tight end

Age: 25

Experience: 4 years

2022 cap hit: $2.745 million (via Spotrac)

2021 recap

After two middling years in Buffalo after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Knox finally broke out last season. So much so that it only took that one big year for his NFL peers to name him a top-10 player at his position.

His numbers simply tell the story. Here are his numbers from 2021 with his corresponding previous career-highs. Knox blew them all out of the water:

Catches: 49 (28)

Yards: 587 (388)

Touchdowns: 9 (3)

Big question: Was that a flike?

It’s normal for a young player in the NFL to take a little time to settle in. Look no further than Bills quarterback Josh Allen only completing half of his passes as a rookie.

But just about every player who finally breaks out then has to prove it all over again. Was that a fluke from Knox? Or will we see it again in 2022?

In the NFL we’re more accustomed to seeing playmaking production out of tight ends. But it’s still a bit of a luxury. Not every team has it, and if the Bills do, that would go a long way.

2022 outlook

It’s a good year to be Knox.

While Cole Beasley was a slot receiver and not a tight end, his departure as a playmaker in the middle of the field could open things up for Knox even further.

There will still be others vying to replace Beasley, but Knox is going to be the most-trusted playmaker in the middle for Allen and it’s not close.

Knox put up a huge touchdown number last year, but he could stand to improve his catches and yards. This lack-of-Beasley situation could help him there.

Plus, Buffalo also signed OJ Howard during free agency. On certain occasions two tight end sets could take away from Knox’s production, but Howard will also command more attention from opposing defenses, thus helping Knox.

