10 of the most iconic Christmas gifts of all time

Were any of these on your list?

You won’t find socks on this ranking, Christmas fans. Throughout history, the lists have been made and checked twice, and when shopped correctly, what transpired after steps 1 and 2 was nothing short of consumer bliss.

Happy holidays wouldn’t carry the same type of memory-filled gusto had these 10 all-time greatest gifts not found a spot under a tree two throughout modern history.

10. Hula Hoops

Wham-O turned this simple ring into a massive craze that began in the late 1950s and lasts to this day.

9. Easy-Bake Oven

Small chocolate cake is still chocolate cake. Just saying.

8. Rubik’s Cube

Some people are still trying to crack the algorithm — while others are just shuffling the stickers around to get the desired result.

7. Mr. Potato Head/Mrs. Potato Head

Whether your memories whisk back to the original version that included real potatoes or the more modern-age characters that have even hit the big screen in the “Toy Story” franchise, the Potato Head toys are iconic gifts (even if you still can’t find that one pair of shoes some 40 years later).

6. Nerf Football

Let’s face it, folks; had Ralphie known about this awesome version of a football, he wouldn’t have really cared about that Red Ryder BB Gun.

5. Tickle Me Elmo

Sesame Street created some truly crazy times in 1996 when Tickle Me Elmo dolls had people trampling each other to get ahold of one of the giggling gadgets.

However, ticklish Elmo wasn’t the O.G. Stuffed Toy to drive the nation nutty. Stay tuned…

4. Barbie Dreamhouse

There’s a solid argument for Barbie getting a spot on this list, but if we’re talking all-time presents, it’s hard to overlook the legendary doll’s house — one that has undergone several renovations since the 1960s.

3. Etch-a-Sketch

Sorcery in a red plastic frame. It’s in the Toy Hall of Fame for a reason: all that science imitating art. And kudos to all the siblings reading this who have thought about the countless times they shook the Etch-a-Sketch immediately after brother or sister finished the latest masterpiece.

2. Nintendo

Bah-dup, bup, bah-dup — bup!

1. Cabbage Patch Kids

And finally, we arrive at No. 1. The Cabbage Patch Kid caused riots. Actual riots. Dimples and smiles, those outstretched arms awaiting a hug and accompanied by a birth artifact and cool gear, the dolls were one of the rare toys that spanned demographics, young and old, boy and girl, north, west, east, south.

For that, it lands atop our list.

